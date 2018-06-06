Fortnite To Vault Jetpack, Nerf Shotguns

Despite releasing not too long ago, Epic Games has plans to remove the jetpack from Fortnite in the next couple of days.

The news was revealed in a Reddit thread and on Epic Games’ website that said the jetpack was only introduced as a limited-time item, likely designed to gauge feedback from the community.

Jetpack

The Jetpack was introduced as a Limited Time Item. You can learn more on the goals of Limited Time Items as a concept in this post. We will be vaulting the Jetpack at 8am on Monday, June 11. Get in your last matches before then! We may bring back the Jetpack at a future date with some improvements and new changes.

In the hands of the right player the jetpack proved to be quite deadly, which gave some of the newer players a hard time with fighting back.

The jetpack was first announced quite a while back but ended up taking an extended period of time before it was finally introduced into Fortnite.

More changes are also being made regarding other weapons and items in the game. The major change is the shotgun having its damage lowered. The pump shotgun as well as the tactical shotgun will both do decreased damage while it sounds like the heavy shotgun will remain mostly the same.

Pump Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0 Damage reduced from 90/95 to 80/85

Tactical Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0



The final change regards traps, which players have been trying to use a lot more lately due to one of the challenges requiring a trap kill. The traps were recently nerfed from 125 damage down to 75 but that didn’t really work out. As a result, trap damage has been buffed from 75 all the way to 150 meaning it could potentially one shot anyone passing by.

Interesting shotgun update and trap update. Weird they went from 125 to 75 up to 150… always felt 100 is the sweet spot. As for shotguns honestly double shotty is still very powerful. Double pump will still dominate, but heavy shotguns now deal more headshot dmg. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 6, 2018

The shotgun changes were made to prevent the overabundance of shotguns being used by players but it will definitely be interesting to see whether it makes a difference or not. The current changes make it no longer possible to “one pump” a player at full health and full shield so players have a fighting chance again.

One controversial change that was done recently is the return of the “double pump” which allows players to cycle quickly between pump shotguns and unleashing a ton of damage in short period of time. While this tactic is still in the game it probably won’t make a huge difference in how often players use the shotgun.

In the end, it seems like these shotgun changes will only affect players who run one shotgun in their inventory as double pumpers will still be able to deal extreme damage like they have always been able to. As of right now, it doesn’t seem like this will change the meta up too much.

