Seven H1Z1 Tips & Tricks You Need To Know

The battle royale sub-genre is still going strong!

The biggest contenders of the genre are undoubtably PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite. Another horse who’s entered the battle royale race is Daybreak Game Studios’ H1Z1. Now that its made the transition from PC to PS4, millions of curious gamers have hopped on the bandwagon and given the game plenty of accolades. This developer curated tips guide will turn you into the last man standing on more than one occasion.

Here are the top seven tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for H1Z1.

1. Start With Combat Training

• Head into Combat Training to practice your aiming and driving skills before you dive into battle royale matches. Combat Training is also a great place to warm up or even test out unfamiliar guns/vehicles. Remember to hold L1 (PS4) to bring up your Weapon Wheel.

2. Parachute Down and Quickly Loot Up

• Once you land in H1Z1, be sure to loot up quickly. Players can find the M9, Magnum, Hellfire 4-6, and Riot Shotgun throughout the map, along with motorcycle helmets, makeshift armor, and more. For more powerful weapons and gear, listen out for airdrops to pursue!

3. Start Upgrading Your Gear With Green Airdrops

• There are three levels of airdrops, with rarity denoted by different colored light beacons—green, purple, and gold. Green airdrops contain level-1 items like your AK-47, AR-15, Scout Rife, and Combat Shotgun, along with an upgraded tactical helmet and armor.

4. Pursue Purple and Gold Airdrops for More Powerful Weapons

• For even more powerful weapons, head towards purple and gold airdrops. Purple airdrops contain your level-2 weapons like the KH-43, Marauder, CNQ-09, and M40. The coveted weapon, the MK46, can only be found in the level-3 gold airdrops. Beware! Other players are likely seeking out these weapons too, so be prepared to engage in combat.

5. Unlock More Weapon Slots

• You can hold up to two weapons from the start, with level-1 and level-2 backpacks each unlocking a 3rd and 4th weapon slot. Not sure how many slots you currently have? Just pop open the weapon wheel to see (L1 on PS4 by default).

6. Use the Minimap and Compass to Navigate

• Reference the unique symbols on the minimap and compass to locate vehicles, airdrops and landmarks. Look for the vehicle symbol to help guide you to police cruisers, jeeps, trucks, and ATVs scattered throughout the world. You’ll have the most luck if you head towards cities, towns or, campsites, which are also noted on the map.

7. Scavenge for Hidden Crates to get Better Gear Before Airdrops

• Want a chance at an AK-15 before everyone else? Listen out for radio chatter while exploring the map as it will guide you to the location of nearby military crates. These hidden crates spawn randomly throughout the world and can be an alternate way to obtain better gear and weapons — even BEFORE the first wave of airdrops.

