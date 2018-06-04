Where to Find the Headache Formula in Vampyr

Vampyr is a game that embraces the Victorian horror roots that clearly inspired the story, world, and characters. You play as Doctor Jonathan Reid, a newly turned vampire who is determined to figure out why and who made him into a creature of the night. While a bulk of the game revolves around fighting various monsters, uncovering clues, and making tough choices; players will also need to craft and treat the sick citizens of London. This is done by finding formulas, locating materials, and crafting them at your workbench in a safe house.

However unlike some cures, you’ll need to locate the one for Headaches in the world of Vampyr. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to find, but you won’t be able to get it until you finish a few chapters. As you progress through the campaign you will eventually have to visit the Graveyard in the North East part of the map. This area is a giant maze of small paths that are full of Skals and vampire hunters, so be prepared for a fight. Once you actually make your way to the graveyard, start heading up towards the large courtyard at the very top.

If this is your first time entering the graveyard you’ll need to finish a cutscene first before being able to leave this area. From the courtyard go to the exit on the left (marked in the map above) and head south down Playing Da small declining slope. You should see a dead body hunched against a wall which can be interacted with. Once you search the corpse you’ll be awarded a new formula that is the cure for Headaches, Migraines, and Neuralgia.

To actually make the formula, head back to a workbench – it doesn’t matter which one – and decodes the strange formula in your inventory. This will instantly add the recipes for these diseases, allowing you to craft the medicine whenever you want. Remember, the longer you leave a sick person untreated, the more violent their diseases will become. So if someone with headaches if left alone it will progress to migraines and eventually Neuralgia. Always treat characters when they are still in the beginning stages of a disease to save yourself from wasting resources.

For those in need of Headache medicine prior to visiting the graveyard, you can find some in Nurse Crane’s ward. Without diving into spoilers, you can find some already crafted medicine for headaches in a locked trunk where Nurse Crane lives. This can only be obtained by killing her, so only go for this medicine as a last-ditch effort. It’s not worth killing someone just to obtain some cures for headaches.

See Also