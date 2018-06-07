Hitman 2 Reveal: What to Expect and When to Expect it

2016’s Hitman is a game that took a risk with its release. Instead of offering a full game, developer IO Interactive decided to parse out the different chapters over a few months. This ensured that Hitman had a constant stream of content, especially when the special Elusive Targets were introduced. Now two years later, IO Interactive could very well be teasing either another big content drop or even a proper sequel to Hitman.

The first teaser appeared on Hitman’s official Twitter account on June 4 that showcased a blurry image of an unknown target. Two days later the image was shown without the filter along with a date and time. This new target is called Sierra Knox and she appears to be wearing a racing suit. While many suspected that this was simply the announcement of Season 2, the live reveal on June 7 confirmed that this is Hitman 2.

What to Expect

Details are still scarce on Hitman 2, but we did get some nuggets of information about this title from IO Interactive. The big change is Hitman 2 will no longer be episodic and will release all of the maps at the same time. Hitman 2 is a direct sequel to the last game and will continue the story of Agent 47. We will get a deeper look into Agent 47’s past and those he trusts, which is something the previous games haven’t delved into. Given the last Hitman shook the plot up, it will be intriguing to see where this series goes.

The gameplay will once again consist of players venturing to exotic locations in an attempt to assassinate a high-value target. For the unfamiliar, the hallmark of this series has always been freedom and experimentation – which will continue with this latest entry. IO Interactive also let us know that the sniper briefcase will make a return. Players can also vanish into the crowd and use foliage to hide from targets. Users will have access to a bunch of new weapons they can use against enemies – including a fish. It’s clear the freedom is the goal for Hitman 2 and IO Interactive appears determined to deliver a more immersive experience.

One of the levels shown off during the reveal was a street race in the streets of Miami. This will be one of the first levels of the game and it tasks users with hunting down the heads of an “evil tech company.” IO Interactive also teased that the level before this one is much darker and is a contrast to the Miami map.

Hitman 2 Release Date

Hitman 2 has a confirmed release date of November 13, 2018, so fans won’t have to wait long. The game is currently available for pre-order and is coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The game will retail for $59.99 at launch and will feature three editions of the game. Here’s a breakdown of each version of Hitman 2 and what they bring.

Silver Edition

Executive Pack

Expansion I

Gold Edition

Executive Pack

Expansion 1 & 2

Main Game Early Access (Nov. 9)

Collector’s Edition

Executive Pack

Expansion 1 & 2

Main Game Early Access (Nov. 9)

Collector’s Pack

Gun Case Replica

Exclusive Steelcase

Bullet Keyring

Rubber Duck

Signature Coin

If you pre-order Hitman 2 right now then you’ll get an online co-op game. This has players trying to pick foes off together with snipers. It will certainly require some communication if you want to wipe out your target. However, you can play by yourself if you don’t have anyone to shoot people with. IO Interactive assured that this is more than just a shooting gallery, as users will need to hunt down and effectively eliminate three people during a wedding.

See Also