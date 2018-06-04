Hitman Season 2 Possibly Teased

A mysterious message has appeared on the official Hitman Twitter account.

The video has you about to receive intel on a new target only to be told that your access was denied. It then gives the date of June 7, 2018.

Good afternoon, 47. The profiles have been uploaded. Your next target is… pic.twitter.com/0l1Tyu4gho — HITMAN (@Hitman) June 4, 2018

Many users have took this as an indication that an announcement of Hitman Season Two, the anticipated sequel to 2016’s Hitman, will drop on June 7. Since the date is pretty close to the beginning of E3 (EA’s press conference is on June 9 and the E3 show floor opens on June 12), it is plausible that developer IO Interactive would announce Season Two on that day.

Many have also said that a new Elusive Target will simply be revealed on that day. However, IO Interactive have already laid out their roadmap for content updates for June 2018. The next update is on June 8, 2018 one day after the date shared in the teaser video but it will release 10 new featured contracts chosen by the developers. Then we’ll get a reactivated Elusive Target of the Food Critic on June 15, community curated contracts on June 22, and the the reactivated Elusive Target of the Chameleon on June 29.

The Hitman Twitter account teased a similarly cryptic message of “hmm, it’s Sunday – I’ll do it tomorrow” possibly indicating that a big announcement is coming shortly.

On November 7, 2017, the launch day of the Game of the Year Edition of Hitman, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak wrote that they are working on the next Hitman game.

One last thing about our next Hitman game; I want to let you know that we’re making great progress and we have exciting new features and some franchise firsts, which we can’t wait to tell you all about. You’ll have to wait a little longer as we don’t plan to start talking about that until some point in 2018.

We will update the article if IO Interactive announces Season Two on June 7.

See also: