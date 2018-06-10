Jump Force Reveal Trailer (E3 2018)

Anime fans definitely lost their minds during Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2018 press conference.

Bandai Namco Entertainment dropped an announcement trailer for their upcoming arena fighter. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, Jump Force features a bevy of anime’s most popular characters in an explosive crossover brawler. The reveal trailer featured Naruto, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, and Goku and Frieza from Dragon Ball in the middle of a destroyed city as they tore into each other with super powered attacks. Plenty of other environments were put on display, as well as some familiar items from each anime franchise (Frieza’s Spaceship and the Straw Hat Pirates’ ship made an appearance).

During the final moments of the trailer, another anime icon showed up – Light from Death Note! It’s pretty clear that even more anime franchises and their most important characters will be a part of this new project.

Jump Force looks to be a welcome successor to the PS4 and PS Vita fighter, J-Stars Victory Vs. Jump Force is slated to release sometime in 2019 on Xbox One and Xbox One X. It’s unknown if the game will also launch on PS4 or PC. We’ll be sure to update this article once more official information releases.

