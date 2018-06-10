Just Cause 4: Release Date, Trailers, News & More

Just Cause 4 was just announced at Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference, even though we’ve known about its existence for a while. Here’s everything you need to know.

This article will be updated with more info.

Just Cause 4 Release Date

Just Cause 4 is releasing on December 4, 2018.

Just Cause 4 Trailers

The trailer shown off at E3 2018 confirms that the game will be developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix as was to be expected. Rico will once again be taking down massive armies and buildings in an exotic setting while driving and flying in a variety of vehicles. This time he’s facing off against the Black Hand, the largest private army in the world. The grappling hook, parachute, and wingsuit make a return. The trailer also showed off a dynamic weather system with Rico going through the rain and a cyclone.

The game will be enhanced by the Xbox One X and HDR.

Just Cause 4 News

In October 2017, Avalanche Studios founder and Just Cause creator Christofer Sundberg tweeted a recruitment call for a game designer with experience with PvP and PvE gameplay for future games the development team has in store for release in 2020. As PCGamesN points out, this lines up pretty well with the development cycle between Just Cause 2 in 2010 and Just Cause 3 in 2015. However if this is the case then don’t expect a trailer at this year’s E3. Just Cause 2 was announced at E3 2009 before releasing in March 2010 and Just Cause 3 was formally announced in April 2015 before releasing in December of that year.

Sundberg also tweeted that the team was expanding its multiplayer division. A multiplayer component in Just Cause 4 would be great as it was sorely missed in Just Cause 3 so much so that fans modded it into the game.

Just Cause 4 was mentioned as part of a massive leak on Walmart Canada’s video game listings last May.

Walmart CA listings https://t.co/MhwlNGn6s1

Just Cause 4

Splinter Cell

Dragon Quest 2 (PS4/XBO)

LEGO DC Villans

Borderlands 3

Rage 2

Gears of War 5

Forza Horizons 5

Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/TF0mxnxkES — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 9, 2018

On June 7, 2018, Just Cause 4 was confirmed to be real via a pre-order ad that leaked on Steam, according to Polygon.

Hours before Microsoft’s press conference, promotional screenshots of the game leaked on Reddit. The screenshots show off a new black-and-orange striped wingsuit, a heavily scarred Rico, a massively armored enemy, a rickety bridge over what some speculate will be a South American setting, and a car driving with a tornado in the background which may hint at dynamic weather.