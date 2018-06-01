10 Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians Tips & Tricks You Need To Know

Might & Magic has returned in the form of a fun mobile creature collector/battler!

As a young mage, you’ll travel to several locales and take on waves of rival creatures. During your journey, you’ll discover hundreds of new allies who’ll help you vanquish every enemy that blocks your path to victory. Ubisoft’s new mobile RPG is deeper than most and features numerous elements that you need to aware of. With the aid of the developers behind Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians, we’ve put together a guide that will help you brave the dangers of a new medieval fantasy realm!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians:

1. Team Tactics

• Don’t just rely on the same creatures for all your battles. It’s good to have two or three different teams assembled, leveled up and equipped, with different types of battles in mind. For example, one team for PvP battles in the arena, and another for main story progression, and a third for resource grinding.

• There’s four different class types – Attacker, Defender, Support, and Saboteur. And there’s also four different elemental types – Fire, Water, Air, and Earth. When putting your party of three or four creatures together for the next battle, it’s best to have a creature from each class/elemental type. Cover all your bases!

2. Complete Missions & Achievements

• Daily Missions can offer great rewards in exchange for very little effort. To make fast progress, try getting into the habit of working through these Missions on your first session of each day. Completing achievements often earns you extra experience that you can claim in the Achievements menu. However tempting it may be to instantly claim your well-earned rewards, it’s usually worth it to wait until your energy is completely depleted as often claiming this extra experience can push your experience bar to full, leveling up your Hero avatar and of course, re-filling your energy bar.

3. How to Become a Glyph Guru

• It may sound simple, but Glyphs offer your Creatures immense stat boosts, especially when equipped in groups of three. Try to use your Glyphs intelligently, distributing them between your Creatures carefully in order to create a more balanced team. Additionally, remember to upgrade Glyphs soon as you have the resources, as this greatly increases their power. Finally, if you’re planning a full Glyph overhaul on your team, take advantage of the frequent Free Glyph Removal Events that run in game to avoid wasting precious Crystals!

4. Soulstone Saver

• It’s always a good idea to save up your hard-earned resources, like Seals or even Soulstones, for Events. For instance, some Events can require you to open a certain number of Soulstones to receive the reward, so you’re off to a good start if you already have some waiting for you!

5. 2-Star Surprises

• Don’t rule out Creatures just because they’ve only got a couple of Stars to their name. Many base 2-Star Creatures have surprisingly good skill sets and can be built into valuable specialists with a little training. Some of the strongest units out there start with 2-Stars!

6. Battle Tactics

• You’ll engage in several skirmishes during the main campaign and timed dungeons. Before you decide to start the next battle, make sure you study the enemies you’re about to run into and how many waves you’re about to deal with. You should only use attacks that target one enemy when the arrow above that foe is green or yellow. That enemy is a bit weaker against the ability you’re about to activate.

• No need to land a single blow on an enemy with a red arrow above their head – they’re pretty much immune to the element tied to that attack. As for attacks that target multiple creatures in one turn, go ahead and use it regardless of who is strong or weak against its elemental affiliation. Dish out your damage and be done with it!

• The final wave of baddies always happens to be the strongest, so that’s the best time to unleash your custom student’s magical attack. Don’t worry – the creature that was set to attack when you decided to use your custom student’s ability will get their turn given back to them right after. As for all the massive bosses you’ll encounter, just go all in and use your best attacks to attain victory!

7. Take a Trip to the Magical House

• Activating the main attack and upgrades for your spell caster is done through the Magical House. Once you head in, take note of each of the three Houses of Magic – Anima, Materia, and Chimera. You can only activate one House at a time, so check out the upgrade path for each one before you spend 10 Seals towards making your final decision. While you have to spend the same amount of Seals to change your House of Magic affiliation, it’s worth doing if you feel like switching up your main attack and upgrade path.

• Personally, we’re big fans of the Anima House. Its main attack gives you a chance at increasing your allies’ speed. That speed boost definitely comes in handy during tougher battles. Plus its upgrade path features some super helpful party boosters, such as an added poison effect to creature attacks and a chance at shielding your party from 40-percent of any incoming damage.

8. Play for 30 Continuous Days and Bask in all the Extra Goodies You’ll Attain

• Make sure you log into Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians on a daily basis. That way, you’ll get to pick up all your free Seals, Crystals, Energy, and other additional items. By the way, you’ll acquire an extra +30 portion of Energy on each bonus day (that extra bonus day occurs after Day 25 during each log-in period). The daily rewards reset every month, so be sure to pick up all those goodies before they’re gone!

9. Don’t Forget to Pick Up Your Onscreen Rewards

• Once you log into the game, swipe through the entirety of the home screen. You may spot a random floating Seal or Crystal. Tap on it and you’ll find yourself a bit richer since you’ll be rewarded with extra Seals and Crystals! So simple yet oh so satisfying.

10. Join the Community for More Tips & Tricks

• The best place to pick up insider tips and tricks on how to really advance in Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians is undoubtedly the Discord channel. Here you can get advice directly from seasoned players from the game’s Soft Launch phase, in addition to members of the development team who are ready and willing to take your feedback. Go to http://bit.ly/MMEG-DiscordChat to get in on the action!

