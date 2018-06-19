10 Mouse Gang: The Gang of Brutus Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Who knew mice could be could be so intimidating?

The latest iOS/Android mobile game Mouse Gang features the most dangerous of them all. So lethal in fact, they’ve aligned themselves within multiple mouse gangs. You’ll have to defend yourself from these mouse cliques by turning your phone into a mobile mousetrap. All the while, you’ll amass collectibles, capture mouse gangsta’s, and use them during intense multiplayer battles. These developer curated tips guide will make your progress through Mouse Gang a fun and painless affair.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Mouse Gang:

Download the Mouse Gang APK here.

1. Catch Suspicious Mice

• You should always collect stolen coins, diamonds, and letters (which is a part of the Daily Challenge). But to complete missions, you need to catch specific suspects shown in the orange window icon at the top of the screen – which are seen as green mouse – that will push you forward! Always remember that the “good targets” have a green circle around them. Catching other suspects, such as a blue mouse, actually pushes you farther away from completing your mission.

2. Collect Stolen Stuff

• During these missions, you need to collect everything the mice have stolen in the city (including diamonds and coins, of course).

3. Whack a Cat

• Here is where you should take out those cats. Less cats in the city means more mice for you to catch! Watching out for cats while protecting cheese from greedy mice is practically fighting two battles on the same field.

4. Evolve Your Mice in Single Player and Multiplayer

• Once you catch a mouse gangsta, you can evolve it by using it during single and multiplayer gameplay modes. The higher the card rating a mouse has, the tougher the arena battles you can choose from. Bigger risks = bigger rewards when you win!

5. Use the Score Multiplicator

• The best way to win during multiplayer is by using the the Score Multiplicator, which is the cube in the bottom right corner. It’s value increases due to the color of your card. But be careful! It also multiplies TNT Mice!

6. The Ugly Box

• The Ugly Box has a complex. It’s shy and angry, creating and delivering home made mines that cause you maximum discomfort. You risk messing up all of your cheese by snapping him or his mines. You’ll need to get rid of him as soon as possible in order to prevent him from putting out any more mines. The Boxing Glove is the ideal booster that’ll take care of the problematic Ugly Box.

7. The Fat Cat

• We don’t know who to blame for inflating this cat, but don’t even dare touching it with your screen. If you make that mistake, you’ll end up causing yourself to panic. The best method towards getting rid of her is by using one of your boosters. The Electric Zone (Booster #2) works well during this situation, but the Asteroid Storm (Booster #3) works even better.

8. The Mad Freezer

• The drunk snowman in a wheel chair is someone you don’t want to hit with your screen because it will freeze your trap. Afterwards, you won’t be able to close your trap and any onscreen mice will end up eating all your cheese. If this happens, use the Invisible Cheese (Booster #4) or Poison Cheese (Booster #5) to solve your predicament. To get rid of any snowman before they cause any trouble, utilize any of the first three boosters.

9. The Hungry Teeth

• This prosthesis can steal your cheese even from outside the trap. The best way of getting rid of it is the last, ultimate booster – Poison Cheese. The Asteroid Storm works reliably on it, too.

10. Make a Mouse Gangsta Your Personal Background

• Simply put, Mystery Card backgrounds are pretty damn cool. They change your mouse gangsta’s into an epic or more humorous looking hero. Change them into whatever ever you like.

