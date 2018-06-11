The Elder Scrolls: Blades Announced (E3 2018)

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is another addition to the franchise coming to all consoles, including Android and iOS. Not only that, there will be cross-platform play between all of these. Blades will be coming out in the fall of 2018, but you can pre-order the game right now for free, as well as pre-register for Early Access at the game’s website. The game will be entirely free at every stage, so you don’t have an excuse not to play.

Blades has all the bells and whistles of an Elder Scrolls game, including deep character customization, console quality graphics on mobile, a vast open world to explore, and three game modes. The gameplay on mobile is unique to the platform where you can tap to move or use dual sticks.

Combat is tailored to the player’s specifications as well, you can choose between combat buttons or swiping to attack. You won’t just have a sword for melee either, Blades offers plenty of spells and abilities within your arsenal as well. The controls are extremely responsive and leave no room for fumbles during combat.

In addition, Blades on mobile can be played in portrait mode because “you never know when you need a free hand.” That’s right, you can play Elder Scrolls completely with one hand, making the game extremely convenient for all walks of mobile gamers – whether you want to play for five minutes or five hours. Don’t forget your charging cord in the case of the latter.

Blades also boasts handcrafted and procedurally generated dungeons to stumble upon while wandering the vast wilderness and plains of Elder Scrolls. If that isn’t enough for players to do, there are three modes available: Abyss, Arena, and Town. The Abyss mode is a rogue-like experience where you can see how far you can go in an endless dungeon.

Arena mode is basically PVP, a one on one battle with other players. Town is the main mode and the hub for your story and quests. You are a member of the blades, the Empire’s top agents, exiled and forced to go home. But not all is as you left it, your town has been destroyed. It is up to you to rebuild it. In Town mode, you can decorate and design the hub to your exact specifications. You’ll even be able to visit friend’s towns and meet new NPCs and gain new quests.

If you really like the sound of Blades, be sure to click the link above and get yourself pre-registered.