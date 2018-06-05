Where to Find Your Pre-Order Items in Vampyr

Vampyr is the latest game by developer DontNod Entertainment and it’s set on the streets of London, England. Players assume the role of Doctor Jonathan Reid and are on a quest to uncover why he was made into a vampire. However, this journey is dangerous and you’ll end up facing a lot of fearsome foes. Thankfully, you can gain a considerable edge if you pre-order Vampyr instead of just bought it. Offering a special melee weapon and firearm, these are some of the best weapons in the game. Here is where and when you can get your pre-order items in Vampyr.

Where You Can Get Them

When you start Vampyr you’ll need to go through a fairly lengthy prologue that teaches you the basic combat, level up system, and main characters. This goes on until you are escorted to the Pembroke Hospital by a boat. You’ll then need to decide whether to kill or spare Clay Cox before being able to move on. After you resolve your choice, the hospital will open and you can head up to your office on the second floor.

Once you reach the second floor travel down the long hallway and your office is the very last door. Open it and head to the left and interact with the locker to instantly obtain your Dragonbane sword, Barker pistol, and Physician Suit. Jonathan will instantly put on his new outfit when you open the locker, but if you want to switch back just open this container again. You can swap between your normal and the pre-order outfit as long as you have access to your office.

The weapons will be put into your inventory and can be equipped any time you want. We never sold them, but we don’t recommend this since you may not be able to get them back.

Are They Worth It?

Unlike most pre-order items, the ones given in Vampyr are insanely good. The Dragonbane, in particular, is one of the best melee weapons in the entire game. Once fully upgraded it has superb damage and can siphon blood off enemies after every hit. It’s a powerful one-handed blade that can quickly cut down most enemies. However, the Dragonbane consumes a good amount of stamina, so consider increasing this stat to compensate for the difference.

As for the Barker, it’s an okay firearm for those who want to use a pistol. Personally, we found shotguns to be better at interrupting foes and giving us a window to attack. Unless you increase your ammo storage it’s rare you’ll actually kill anyone with a gun. Instead, think of them as support weapons that stun or offer you a brief opening to escape.

If you’ve pre-ordered Vampyr we suggest using the Dragonbane as your main weapon. It deals a ton of damage and has some terrific perks.

See Also