Black Ops 4 Blackout Gameplay Footage Teased

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Gameplay footage has been teased in a recent tweet by the Call of Duty Twitter account promoting the PS4 beta on August 3.

You can see the gameplay for yourself by skipping to the 1:26 mark in the video below:

Begin your dive into the deepest, most-tactical Black Ops Multiplayer to date. The #BlackOps4 MP Beta arrives on August 3, first on PS4. pic.twitter.com/QbPgeETZ6F — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 30, 2018

We first see a desert/grasslands that makes up part of the map, which looks very similar to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ first two maps. We then see a squad of four players running around until one guy takes a sniper rifle and shoots a guy in a helicopter before the rest of the people in the helicopter fire at the squad as they ride ATVs. We then see an ATV pull over while the player riding on the back fires a rocket launcher at the helicopter. According to Game Revolution, you can also see players riding boats at the very end in a few glitched frames.

So to recap, Blackout will include land, air, and sea vehicles as previously promised as well as squads with at least four players who can wield sniper rifles, assault rifles, and rocket launchers.

Blackout is a Battle Royale-style game mode in Black Ops 4 where players fight each other on a massive map. According to our previous report, the number of players in a match has not been confirmed but it will be the biggest amount of players you will ever see in a Black Ops game. The map will be 1,500 times bigger than the Nuketown map and will incorporate elements from past Black Ops maps. According to developer Treyarch, fan favorite weapons, gear, and characters from Black Ops are available to use by players.

