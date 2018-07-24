How to Change Your Appearance and Race in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky’s newest update has arrived and it’s bringing a ton of changes to Hello Games’ flagship title. One of the biggest and coolest additions is the ability to customize and alter your explorer’s race and appearance. Since you can now play in third person and with friends, how you look will actually matter.

Here’s a breakdown of how to change your looks in No Man’s Sky:

In order to alter your appearance, you’ll want to head to the nearest space station. Once you land, go towards the market and look for a circular platform on the ground. This is the area where you can change both your race and the different components of your outfit. Some space stations in No Man’s Sky have multiple market areas, so if you don’t see it make sure to check the other side.

The game currently offers five different races and a plethora of spacesuit options for your character. You can also customize the color and details of your outfit, so make sure to spend a little time experimenting with your looks. However, if you’re in a rush then you can always select one of the pre-made versions of each race. There is no penalty or cost for changing your looks, so don’t worry about altering your appearance on the fly.

Once you have finished customizing your character, hit exit and the game will ask if you want to save your changes. Hit “Yes” and enjoy your traveler’s brand new look. We recommend altering your character – especially if you are playing with others. It makes the experience more personal and who doesn’t want to be an awesome alien?

