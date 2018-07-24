New Dead by Daylight Patch Brings Rank & Trapper Changes

If de-ranking has been a problem for you then you’re going to love the new Dead by Daylight patch.

The 2.10 mid-chapter patch has made it so you can no longer rank down between ranks 15-20 so players will be able to eventually grind their way through to rank 15. Whether this helps keep things balance will remain to be seen but it’s a step in the right direction.

Here’s what the patch notes say about the new rank changes:

Players at Rank 15 will not be able to de-rank to Rank 16 (or lower) outside of rank reset.

From Rank 16 – 20, players will not lose pips or de-rank.

The number of pips that players receives back when the rank reset occurs has been adjusted to create distinct Rank ‘pools’.

Rank 1 will be reset to Rank 10 with 2 pips

Rank 2 will be reset to Rank 10 with 0 pips

Rank 3 will be reset to Rank 11 with 2 pips

Rank 4 will be reset to Rank 11 with 0 pips

Rank 5 will be reset to Rank 12 with 3 pips

Rank 6 will be reset to Rank 12 with 0 pips

Rank 7 will be reset to Rank 13 with 3 pips

Rank 8 will be reset to Rank 13 with 0 pips

Rank 9 will be reset to Rank 14 with 2 pips

Rank 10 will be reset to Rank 14 with 0 pips

Rank 11 will be reset to Rank 15 with 2 pips

Rank 12 will be reset to Rank 15 with 0 pips

Rank 13 will be reset to Rank 16 with 1 pips

Rank 14 will be reset to Rank 16 with 0 pips

Rank 15 will be reset to Rank 17 with 1 pip

Rank 16 will be reset to Rank 18 with 3 pips

Rank 17 will be reset to Rank 18 with 0 pips

Rank 18 will be reset to Rank 19 with 1 pips

Rank 19 will be reset to Rank 20 with 2 pips

Rank 20 will be reset to Rank 20 with 0 pips

Rank resets occur on the 13th of every month but players will no longer reset as far, effectively keeping the best players near the top while the newer and less skilled players will remain with each other.

The Trapper and Hag also received some changes to help make those killers more playable so we’ll have to see what the early returns are on those two killers.

The Trapper changes will surely create some excitement around the killer due to the hype building up to this change.

Here are the changes made to the Trapper:

*Added a new add-on “Padded Jaws” for the Trapper (Common rarity). Bear traps do not inflict damage to trapped Survivors, and points awarded for trapping Survivors are increased by 100%.

*Added a new add-on “Trapper Sack” for the Trapper (Common rarity). Start with and allows the transportation of 1 extra bear trap.

*Changed trap setting time to have a 0.5 open phase, and 0.5 exit phase, previously it had been 1 second each. These times cannot be modified with add-ons.

*Disarm time is set to 2.5 seconds instead of 1.5 seconds.

Increased loud noise indicator range for trap disarm from 48m to 10000000m

*Logwood Dye and Tar bottle add-ons now stack

*Sabotaged bear traps will respawn after 180 seconds, similar to the hook regeneration. The regeneration time can be modified with the Oily Coil add-on and with the perk Hangman’s Trick.

*The mid phase animation has been reduced to 1.5 seconds, this can be modified using add-ons. Add-on changes

*_Bloody Coil_: Changed rarity from Very Rare to Ultra Rare.

*_Bloody Coil_: Complete rework: When a Survivor disarms or sabotages a bear trap the Survivor is injured. Survivors are not put into the dying state when sabotaging or disarming a Bloody Coil, they can only be injured from healthy.

*_Diamond Stone_: Renamed to Iridescent Stone. New mechanic where every 30 seconds one of the unset bear traps (chosen at random) will become set.

*_Honing Stone_: Inflicts dying upon the trapped victim if they free themselves.

*_Trapper Bag_: Allows the transportation of 2 extra bear traps (up from 1).

The update is out now for PC while the consoles will get the update later today.