5 Dead Island Survivors Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Clearing out zombies seems to a theme within gaming never grows old.

There’s a high fun factor attached to the activity of defending you and your group of survivors from bloodthirsty walkers. Dead Island is just one of those IP’s that puts you across from a variety of zombies as you fight for survival with custom-made melee weapons and firearms. The former console-exclusive series has finally transferred its experience to mobile within Dead Island Survivors. In order to make sure you collect, build, fight, and survive to the best of your ability, we’ve concocted a how-to guide on how to conquer the game.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Dead Island Survivors:

1. Know Your Heroes’ Strengths and Play Accordingly

• So there’s nine heroes in total that you’ll unlock over time – Sam B (playable from the start), Marshanda, Logan Carter, Cody Richards, Nomad, Kylie Q., Banzan, Zara, and John Morgan. You can head into the “Item Collection” menu to see the when you’ll get the chance to add each character to your roster. As you play with each character, get in tune with their main attack and special attack.

• For instance, Sam B is a tank that can absorb more damage than his counterparts. This gives him the ability to keep zombies situated near traps while he attacks them relentlessly and soaks up all their attacks. Marshanda’s good at moving swiftly and taking down high HP targets. Use her to move in on incoming hordes, lay in some damage, then quickly back out. Her HP is a bit low, so sticking and moving with her is the way to go. After you unlock a new character, study up on them to get an idea of how they excel and falter during missions.

2. Complete Loot Missions and Loot Horde Tasks Before Survivor Horde and Reactivate Misions

• There’s a ton of goods you’ll need to collect in Dead Island Survivors – Metal (needed to construct traps), Cash (needed to upgrade Cards and purchase Consumables), Gems (needed to revive your character when killed in battle and purchase a variety of goods), and Workers (needed to open suitcases and boost your traps).

• When you step onto a new island, you should focus on competing Loot Missions and Loot Horde tasks before anything else. You’ll acquire much of those aforementioned goods just by successfully completing these mission types. You’ll need to amass plenty of Metal, Cash, and Gems in order to properly prepare yourself for tough Survivor Horde and Reactivate Missions. The rewards you earn from beating Loot Missions and Loot Horde tasks are much better than the ones you receive from Survivor Horde and Reactivate Missions. So focus on getting those much needed goods before you attempt to get new survivors and reactivate traps.

3. Get the Lay of the Land So You Know Where to Place Traps and When to Interact With Various Obstacles

• Once you select your next mission type, pay close attention to the enemies you’ll about to face and their main weaknesses. When the stage finally loads up, take your time and get acquainted with its map layout. Place your traps near or right in front of the path of the incoming zombie horde (their path line is noticeable by the red arrows placed along the map).

• Move previously placed traps around and change their target direction should the current situation call for these adjustments. Put up more traps that coincide with your enemies’ weakness. And be sure to place certain traps near the more unique parts of the environment (placing a Cannon near a pit filled with spikes means you’ll have a greater chance at shooting zombies right into it). Play around with all the different trap and environmental object combinations, make good use of your Consumables, and tap as fast as you can when confronted by the undead. You’ll land auto attacks much faster with slower characters if you tap like a madman!

4. Completing Achievements = MORE GEMS!

• Gems are a hot commodity in Dead Island Survivors. You’ll amass more of them by opening the Suitcases you earn from completing Loot Horde missions. You can also earn Gems just by completing Reactivate Missions and fulfilling the conditions set by Achievements. Always take a trip to the Achievements tab before a mission (click on the play button that sits underneath the “Survivors Rescued” tab, then click on the trophy icon).

• That way, you’ll remember which Achievements you’re close to completing and which ones you’ve already done. Each Achievement usually awards you with five Gems (Secret Achievements actually give you 10). You’ll need all the Gems you can in order to purchase more Suitcases and Workers. Plus when worse comes to worse, you’ll have to spend Gems to bring your character back to life (desperate times call for desperate measures).

5. Unlock Your Daily Suitcases ASAP, Then Set Your Ordinary Case to Open While You’re Away

• As you gather Suitcases from completed missions, you’ll have to set a few seconds aside to open up the more common type. But there are much rarer Suitcases with better rewards that you’ll eventually come across. These Suitcases can take up to a few hours to fully open. Once all your Suitcase slots are filled, open each one ASAP!

• More importantly, crack open the ones that only take a few seconds or minutes to unlock. If you only have one or two Workers on hand, opening these Suitcase types shouldn’t be much of a tough task. As for the much rarer Suitcases that take hours to crack open, put your Workers on that task while you step away from the game. By the time you return from your hours long sabbatical, those types of suitcases will be opened and the rewards inside of it will do wonders for your progress.

