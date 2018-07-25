New EX Raid Wave for August in Pokemon Go

A new EX Raid wave have gone out in Pokemon Go.

Many players on The Silph Road subreddit have reported obtaining passes for EX Raids on August 3 and 4. Some have Zapdos Day to thank for the EX Raid pass, as frequently completing Raids at Gyms is the surest way of being invited to an EX Raid at those Gyms according to Pokemon Go Hub.

Trainers, a new wave of EX Raid passes has gone out! Get your Mewtwo on August 3/4! Guide: https://t.co/JycUh3Ipyo pic.twitter.com/QxZgNMia9P — Pokémon GO Hub (@PokemonGOHubNet) July 25, 2018

The last EX Raid wave was in mid-July, according to Express.

EX Raids are Raids that you can only enter if you have an EX Raid Pass. You’ll receive a pass well in advance of the Raid letting you know its date and location and allowing you to coordinate with other players.

According to Pokemon Go Hub, you need a high-level Gym Badge and have completed a large number of Raids to be more likely to receive an EX Raid pass. Having a high-level Gym Badge by winning many battles there and defending it makes you more likely to be invited to an EX Raid at that Gym. They recommend reaching silver ranking with the Champion Badge which is obtained by winning 100 Raids.

As of now, Mewtwo is the only Raid Boss at EX Raids.

Have you received an EX Raid pass for an EX Raid in August? Let us know in the comment section below.

