Fortnite Temporarily Disables Remote Explosives

Fortnite has announced on Twitter that it is disabling remote explosions for the time being after discovering a bug.

The bug causes explosives to not damage structures after damaging a player first. C4 is a very powerful explosive used to destroy tall structures at a rapid rate. If the C4 isn’t damaging the buildings then it’s a lot less effective.

Here’s what Fortnite tweeted about the issue.

We’ve discovered an issue with Remote Explosives not causing damage to structures after damaging a player first. Due to this, we’ll need to temporarily disable the item. We’ll update you when we have more information.

We’ll update this post once we learn more about the situation. This comes at a bad time because all of the materials recently received a nerf so it would have been great to use C4 in this situation.

Here are the changes to building materials from today’s patch notes.

Wood wall starting health to 80 from 100.

Stone wall starting health to 80 from 90.

Wood wall max health to 150 from 200.

Metal wall max health to 500 from 400.

Metal build time to 25s from 20s.

