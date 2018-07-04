Fortnite Drum Gun Rarity

Another content update has hit Fortnite and it comes in the form of the drum gun.

The new gun is a fully automatic rifle that will do a lot of damage up close. Epic Games has been trying to shift the meta away from close-range shotgun battles by introducing weapons like the dual pistols and now the drum gun.

The dualies have purple and orange rarity so it’s a lot harder to find those that it is to find the drum gun.

The drum gun is available in uncommon and rare variants, which are green and blue so you should have a good chance of finding one in a game. Here’s all the information about the drum gun as seen in the patch notes.

Drum Gun added

The Drum Gun is a hybrid weapon that combines the stopping power of a rifle with the suppressive ability and fire rate of an SMG.

Available in Uncommon and Rare variants. 26/27 base damage.

50 round capacity.

Uses Medium Ammo.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Vending Machines.

The drum gun has a decent amount of base damage so it can definitely be used in place of a shotgun if you’re feeling confident with your ability to spray. The gun sounds pretty quiet so your enemy might not be able to accurately pinpoint your location right away which would give you a big early advantage.

The drum gun takes the same ammo as the assault rifle so that is one noticeable downside to the weapon. Assault rifles tend to be the weapon of choice for mid-range fights so it’ll be tough to burn through medium ammo at a close-range fight.

The drum gun is available from floor loot so it’ll be just as easy to find one as it’ll be to find a shotgun. It remains to be seen whether the drum gun will be a part of the meta or not. We’ll certainly be seeing a lot of it in the early game, that’s for sure.

Also going on in the world of Fortnite are random portals popping up all over the map as a result of the recent missile launch. Today we saw the destruction of the tomato man mascot on top of Tomato Town and a new portal has popped up in front of Nom’s in Retail Row.

Epic Games has been tight-lipped about what these portals mean so we’ll just have to wait until the end of the season to find out what these portals mean. Season 4 wraps up July 13 with Season 5 presumably starting shortly after.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: