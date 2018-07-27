Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds Laser Chomp Glider

Fortnite’s item shop updates every day at 8 p.m. ET but today’s update brought a recently datamined item into the game.

The new Laser Chomp glider portrays a shark with a laser rifle mounted on top of it, effectively making it one of the coolest looking gliders in the game. The glider is paired with the Wreck Raider while the update also introduced the Reef Ranger and Harpoon Axe.

The Laser Chomp glider will set you back 1500 V-Bucks but that’s a small price to pay if you plan on using this glider with regularity. You can also have V-Bucks saved up for this occasion.

There are several more datamined skins, emotes, etc. on the way too. There are a lot of water-themed items coming into the game, perhaps suggesting something with the water around the game? As with all datamines you have to take them with a grain of salt since they aren’t officially in the game.

We're going to need a bigger bus. New Divemasters Gear and Laser Chomp Glider in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/kTvsjIQWTH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 27, 2018

If you do miss out on this skin you can probably count on it making a return to the item shop at least once before Season 5 wraps up.

Another thing that has been datamined is the Heavy Sniper. This new sniper will presumably have the ability to shoot through single walls, forcing players to adopt a new strategy if they rely on propping up single walls for cover. You can read more about the potential new weapon here.

