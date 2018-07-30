Fortnite Solo Showdown Ends Today, Results Coming Soon

The latest Fortnite Solo Showdown wrapped up earlier this morning which means the results will now be tallied and a winner will be declared.

This limited-time event worked the same way a traditional solo match would but instead these matches count towards something else. There were a lot of V-Bucks on the line for this event as well as potential invitations to Fortnite’s Summer Skirmish.

As a result of all this the games you competed in probably felt a little different. The Victory Royales really mattered in the mode which meant you might have seen a little more camping than you’re used to.

Here are the rewards that were on the line for this Solo Showdown:

AWARDS:

1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2nd – 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

Once the standings are fully updated you will be able to take a look at them here. At the time of this writing the last update came July 29 at 9 a.m. Since the event is now over we expect to see a final standings page some time soon.

It’s not clear how long it’ll take for the standings to be finalized so all we can do in the meantime is wait. We’ve seen Solo Showdown winners make a big splash in the Summer Skirmish, even if that splash ended up being somewhat controversial.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

