Fortnite Solo Showdown: Here’s What You Need to Know

Today begins another Solo Showdown and with it kicks off a weekend of competitive matches.

These matches will operate different than the regular solo playlist as the Solo Showdown matches have more at stake as your first 25 matches will count towards your Solo Showdown rank.

Top performers in this limited-time mode will potentially receive invites to future Summer Skirmish events so there’s more than just V-Bucks at stake here.

Here are the rewards you’ll get for placing in the tournament:

AWARDS: 1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks 2nd – 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks 5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks 51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks Your first 25 matches in the Solo Showdown LTM will be counted towards your Score. You can see the full rules here. Eligible, top performers in the Solo Showdown may also receive invitations to future Summer Skirmish events. *Solo Showdown ends on 07/30 at 10:00am ET

Players are given 6 points for each elimination but most of the points will come from what place you come in. Players will have to play the full 25 matches to have their stats qualify.

This scoring encourages players to be a little more aggressive while still winning. A lot of the players will probably focus on securing the Victory Royale so it might come down to kills in the end.

The event is live now and runs until Monday morning at 10 a.m. Get out there and secure those wins.

