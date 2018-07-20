Fortnite’s Birthday Celebration Event & Exclusive Rewards Announced

Fortnite’s one year anniversary is almost here and developer Epic Games wants to celebrate in style. Announced earlier today, a new event will begin on July 24 that offers up a handful of new challenges for players to complete. These will not only earn users experience but gift them with exclusive cosmetic items that are only available during Fortnite’s Birthday Event.

The challenges themselves appear to be fairly easy and most players shouldn’t have any problems unlocking them. Here’s a quick breakdown of the Fortnite Birthday challenges and what the rewards will be:

Play 14 Matches – 5,000 XP

Dance in Front of 10 Birthday Cakes – Happy Birthday! Spray

Deal 1,000 Damage to Opponents – Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon

Complete all 3 Fortnite Birthday Challenges – Birthday Cake Back Bling

All of these challenges are quite easy and we suspect there will be more than just 10 birthday cakes hidden on the island. There’s no word on how long this event will last, however, we assume it won’t be longer than a week. Remember, this is a limited time event so make sure to finish these challenges. Given how many users fawn over the seasonal skins, it will be worth the extra hour or two to nab these items.

Just make sure to focus on the Birthday challenges first before moving onto the Weekly ones.

Additionally, Fortnite: Save the World players will be able to earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero. To get this character you’ll need to finish the Fortnite Birthday questline, but Epic Games have not shared any details about this mission.

