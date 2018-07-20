Good Morning America Fortnite Fraud Warning Details

If you’ve ever looked through the comments section of virtually anything related to Fortnite, there’s a high chance you’ve seen someone promoting free V-Bucks.

While the promise of free in-game currency is nothing new to the medium, the sheer scale of V-Buck scams ended up drawing the attention of Good Morning America. This morning the popular news show decided to produce a video, warning parents and players of the various scams that are taking place.

The Good Morning America Fortnite clip highlights a young teen named Jake who was tricked into giving a scammer his username and password. This person then racked up a bunch of purchases, changed his login information, and deleted Jake’s account. Good Morning America finished the segment by warning people not to give out their information to other players.

FORTNITE FRAUD WARNING: Scammers are using the online game to steal users personal info. @tjholmes has the info. pic.twitter.com/Ts8dlqQpwO — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 20, 2018

For the unfamiliar, V-Bucks are a digital currency used in Fortnite to purchase popular and rare cosmetic items. Given some skins can cost upwards of $20, it’s easy to spend a lot of money on this title. Epic Games is actually aware of the massive wave of scammers and integrated a special loading screen that tells players to avoid these people. We also recommend ignoring anyone looking to trade their account with you, as there is a very high chance this is a scam as well.

With the ability to send skins as gifts to others players on the horizon, we expect a rise in scams. Remember, there is never a reason to give out your login information and if you do make sure to remove all credit card information from your Epic Account first. The last thing you want is to have some stranger rack up a ton of purchases and delete your Fortnite account.

See Also