Madden NFL 19: Release Date, Early Access & More

The latest iteration of the long-running Madden NFL franchise is almost here. If you’ve been wondering when Madden NFL 19 comes out then you’ve come to the right place.

Madden NFL 19 releases August 10 so there isn’t much longer of a wait for players to get their hands on the game. However if you’re on Xbox One and have a subscription to EA Access you’ll be able to get your hands on the game much earlier. EA Access members will be able to start playing Madden NFL 19 on August 2.

Since EA Access is only available on Xbox One that means PS4 players will have to wait until the actual release date unless they pre-order the Hall of Fame edition. Hall of Fame edition owners will have access to the game on August 7.

The Hall of Fame edition also comes with the following bonuses:

With the pre-order, you can choose between Owens or four other NFL legends (Brian Urlacher, Rod Woodson, Dan Marino, and Terrell Davis) to be the cornerstone of your team. If that wasn’t enough, you also get 12 Gold Team Fantasy Packs, one Elite Madden 19 cover athlete (TBA), and two All-Madden Uniforms.

Hall of Fame edition owners are also given an alternate cover featuring Terrell Owens instead of having Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Traditionally the EA Access trial doesn’t give access to the full game and we don’t expect that trend to change here. The Longshot story mode probably doesn’t take a ton of time to breeze through which is why EA probably won’t include the full mode in the EA Access release.

Of course we’ll be able to tell for sure what’s in the trial once it’s actually released. You can sign up for EA Access right here. Not only will you have access to the trial but you’ll also receive discounts on various other EA games as well as having full access to the vault of games EA offers.

The upcoming Madden Overdrive mobile game will likely find a way to tie into its big brother as well as the Longshot story mode. Last year’s mobile version served as a prequel to Madden NFL 18’s Longshot mode.

Madden NFL Overdrive releases worldwide for iOS and Android devices on August 15.

