How to Make Elemental Orbs in Destiny 2

The newest event for Destiny 2 is officially underway, so naturally, thousands of Guardians are flocking back to Bungie’s game. Dubbed the Solstice of Heroes, this event revolves around celebrating everything you’ve done during your first year in Destiny 2. This is symbolized not only through the Moments of Triumph, but the reworked missions and upgraded classic armor set you can earn.

However, obtaining this powerful level 400 gear will take a good amount of time since you’ll need to finish a variety of different challenges ranging from finishing certain activities to obtaining special “Elemental Orbs” tied to this event.

The latter is brand new to Destiny 2 and act as a secondary item you can collect throughout the game. To obtain Void, Solar, or Arc Elemental Orbs you will need to first wear a complete set of the Scorched, Rekindled, or Resplendent armor. Elemental orbs will only spawn if you’re wearing this set, so make sure to always have it on when finishing challenges. The specific elemental orbs appear to be tied to the subclass you are wearing. So using the Arcstrider will drop Arc Orbs and the Nightstalker will produce Void Orbs.

Keep in mind, wearing this subclass does not guarantee you only those type of orbs. During our testing, we received all three types of Elemental Orbs when using a Voidwalker, however, Void Orbs were the most common. Make sure to always match the subclass with the type of orb needed. These come at a rather inconsistent pace, so don’t expect them on every single kill.

Finally, make sure to use an elemental weapon that matches the type of orb you’re going for. In our experiences obtaining orbs, using a void weapon appeared to produce more void orbs. Consider using weapons such as the Borealis or Hardlight since they can alter their elemental type on the fly. Remember to always check what activity Destiny 2 is asking you to obtain certain Elemental Orbs in so you don’t end up wasting your time. Some are specifically tied to certain activities like strikes.

