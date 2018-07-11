Mega Man 11: Release Date, Trailers, Story & More

At one point in time, it looked as if Capcom had all but abandoned Mega Man.

Keiji Inafune, one of the bigger brains behind the franchise, was let go from the longtime Japanese game publisher/developer. Plus Mega Man Legends 3 met its unfortunate end due to still unknown reasons. But during Mega Man’s 30th Anniversary celebration, the biggest reveal that came from it finally gave longtime fans something to celebrate.

The next mainline entry in the series, Mega Man 11, saw its grand debut during a reveal trailer that evoked memories of the “Blue Bomber’s” retro run. With the recent release of Mega Man and Mega Man X collections, 2018 marks the year where Mega Man rises like a phoenix and pleases his ardent fanbase.

Here’s a primer on everything you need to know about the 11th mainline entry in the Mega Man series.

Mega Man 11 Release Date

Mega Man 11 will launch on October 2, 2018.

Mega Man 11 Reveal Trailer

Mega Man 11 Platforms

Mega Man 11 is slated to release on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Story

Dr. Wily is rearing his ugly head once again. Like the previous plotline of past Mega Man entries, the mad scientist attempts to conquer the world by stealing eight of Dr. Light’s robots. And once again, Mega Man is given the task of taking down those evil machines and putting a stop to Dr. Wily’s latest plans. The central element of this mainline entry’s story is the introduction of the “Double Gear System.”

Check out the game’s official bio below to learn more about that brand new element:

After completing his forbidden research into the Double Gear System, the evil Dr. Wily has turned once-peaceful robots into his destructive henchmen! However, the story of the Double Gear System is more than it seems. Originally designed to push robots past their limitations, Wily’s device was deemed too dangerous and his research was halted. Recalling the incident years later, Wily completed his device and now seeks vengeance. With nothing but Dr. Light’s prototype Double Gear, does Mega Man have the strength he needs to bring their feud to an end?

Characters

A lot of the franchise’s usual suspects will be reappearing within Mega Man 11. The Blue Bomber himself will be present, of course. Besides him, you’ll run into Roll, Dr. Light, Auto, Rush, Beat, Eddie, and Dr. Wily. Along with that signature cast, you’ll also duke it out with eight new Robot Masters. Refer to the list below to check out those new bosses and the abilities they’ll give Mega Man once they’re defeated in battle:

– Block Man (Block Dropper)

– Fuse Man (Scramble Thunder)

– Blast Man (Chain Blast)

Gameplay Mechanics

Mega Man 11 is moving away from the 8-bit graphics of the last two series entries. It will instead employ a 2.5D visual style and reintroduce voice acting. Mega Man will once again run, jump, and shoot through side-scrolling stages themed after the robot master its attached to. As you defeat various foes, you’ll collect their bolts and put them towards purchasing new items and upgrades.

At the end of each level, Mega Man will take on a powerful Robot Master. Once that boss is defeated, he’ll acquire their weapon and adopt a new look to go along with it. The Blue Bomber will once again rely on his classic abilities, such as the chargeable Mega Buster shot and slide maneuver.

The newest feature to come along with this new entry is the Double Gear system. This mechanic grants Mega Man two different powers that are tied to the Speed Gear and Power Gear. The Speed Gear allows Mega Man to slow down time, which makes it easier for him to dodge attacks and other hazards. As for the Power Gear, that ability dramatically increases Mega Man’s attack power.

You’ll have to use both Gears sparingly, however – Mega Man will overheat if you use either one too much. Whenever Mega Man’s health gets too low, he’ll be able to activate both gears at once and utilize a more powerful charge shot. This attack can only be used once and will leave Mega Man in a weakened state afterwards.

The main campaign will feature four different difficulty levels – Newcomer, Casual, Normal, and Superhero. Mega Man 11 is also set to feature a few additional modes – Time Trial, Balloon Attack, Missions, and a concept art gallery.

Time Trial mode challenges players to complete any of the game’s main stages as quickly as possible (completed scores will appear on the game’s online leaderboard). Balloon Attack mode has Mega Man racing to beat a stage’s timer while he tries to make it to the end. Instead of robotic menaces, each stage will be occupied by blue and red balloons. Shooting either balloon type adds precious extra seconds to your depleting timer.

Trailers

Pre-Order

Mega Man 11 is up for pre-order from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop etc. The pre-order incentive that will come with the game is the option to change the in-game soundtrack to “Wily Numbers.” The music you’ll be able to enjoy are new instrumental tracks that can be heard on each stage. An Official Collector’s Edition Strategy Guide is being released in conjunction with the game as well.

An exclusive Mega Man 11 amiibo Edition is only being sold through GameStop. Check out everything that will come included with that special package in the description posted below:

– a physical copy of Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch

– a Mega Man amiibo figurine

– a Dr. Wily Logo Adhesive Patch

– a 4-sticker set

– a “Stage Select” Microfiber Cloth

