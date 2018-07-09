monster hunter world pc specs

The release date and specs for the PC version of Monster Hunter World have been revealed.

According to a press release sent to Heavy, the PC version will drop on August 9, which is ahead of the initial release window of Fall 2018.

The press release also said that future updates and fixes made in other platform versions of the game will be gradually applied to the PC version. The Event Quest schedule for the PC version will also be different from the other platforms.

As for the PC specs, you can read about them below:

Minimum Specs OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i5 4460 3.20 GHz or AMD FX 6300

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM 2 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings. Recommended Specs OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i3 8350 4 GHz, Intel Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570x (VRAM 4 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.

According to the press release, Monster Hunter World has shipped over eight million copies globally since releasing on PS4 and Xbox One last January, making it the best selling game in Capcom’s history.

In other news, the Summer Twilight Festival will be held in the game’s Gathering Hall from July 13 to July 26. Similar to the Spring Blossom Festival, the Gathering Hall will be decorated and your Poogie and Handler will have special costumes. Almost all of the previously released event quests (including the Kulve Taroth siege according to the Event Schedule) will be made available along with exclusive Summer Twilight Fest quests. Daily login bonuses, limited bounties, and more will have extra rewards, presumably materials needed to craft a special armor set like during the Spring Blossom Fest.

Hunters can also look forward to the Free Title Update 4 this summer where the new monster, the Behemoth, will be released. The monster is actually a part of Final Fantasy XIV Online but is coming to Monster Hunter World as part of a collaboration. Monster Hunter World’s Rathalos will come to Final Fantasy XIV Online in turn.

