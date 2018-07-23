Magic The Gathering Commander 2018 Cards Leak

Commander is perhaps one of Magic: The Gathering’s most popular formats. This is thanks to the format’s design, encouraging players to experiment and craft decks that represent who they are as a player. Since 2012, developer Wizards of the Coast have released several “Starter Decks” for Commander that almost always introduce new cards and mechanics. These decks also act as a great starting point for making a new deck since many of the starter deck lists come with various staples.

With Commander 2018 scheduled to release on August 10, the leaks have already begun to hit social media. This morning all four Commanders and their respective deck names were posted to the official Magic: The Gathering Reddit by user forgio.

Here are each of Commander 2018 leaks:

Saheeli, the Gifted – Exquisite Invention (Blue/Red)

Aminatou, the Fateshifter – Subjective Reality (White/Blue/Black)

Estrid, the Masked – Adaptive Enchantment (White/Blue/Green)

Lord Windgrace – Nature’s Vengence (Black/Red/Green)

Given how close we are to the release of this set, we suspect that Wizards of the Coast will begin showing off more cards for Commander 2018 soon. The cards themselves look fantastic and certainly offer some unique deck concepts. Wingrace will certainly be one of the most popular since Land-focused decks are extremely powerful. Not only will you get to play The Gitrog Monster, but both versions of Omnath as well.

Saheeli is another Izzet artifact deck, however, she may have a hard time replacing Jhoira, Weather Light Captain. Estrid, the Masked looks like an intriguing mix between aggro and control, which will certainly cause some new decks to get brewed.

Finally, our personal favorite is the terrifying Aminatou who is perhaps one of the creepiest cards in all of Magic: The Gathering. Her loyalty abilities have a lot of potential, even if they don’t appear to directly synergize with one another. We can’t wait to see the rest of her deck and what new cards will be added into the format.

Update:

Since the leaks, notable Magic: The Gathering personalities, community members, and Wizards of the Coast employees have begun spoiling other cards from the set. Here’s a look at some of the latest cards being shown off on social media.

Forge of Heroes - new common land that cares about planeswalkers and loyalty

Tawnos finally gets a card! Preview via @RhysticStudies

Treasure Nabber preview card for Commander 2018

Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer

Make sure to let us know what you think of the four new commanders in the comments and which cards do you think should be reprinted for these decks!

