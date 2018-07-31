NBA 2K19 Prelude: Release Date, Contents & More

We’re quickly coming up on another NBA 2K title in September so that means another couple months of hype building up to the game.

One way 2K builds hype for their new title is with the Prelude and that hasn’t changed this year with NBA 2K19: The Prelude.

The Prelude usually gives players a small taste of what to expect while also not giving away the farm. Players will be able to hop into the NBA 2K19: The Prelude beginning August 31.

Despite NBA 2K19 releasing on the PC and Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4 and Xbox One, the Prelude will only be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

As for what will actually be included in The Prelude remains to be seen. NBA 2K18’s Prelude mode featured a look at the career mode and allowed you to create your character.

Then you had 2KU, which is a mode that lets you learn the ropes of NBA 2K. You have your choice of Basic, Intermediate and Advanced tutorials which will each teach you different things about the game. While this mode is most likely geared to new players, veterans of the 2K series could likely learn a thing or two in these modes.

The last thing included in last year’s The Prelude was information about the upcoming NBA 2K18. Players were able to pre-order the game’s Standard Edition, Legend Edition or Legend Edition Gold.

Giannis Antetokounmpo graces the standard edition cover of 2K19 while LeBron James will be featured on the Anniversary Edition. Hopefully there won’t be some sort of cover debacle like there was with last year’s version.

NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be available August 31 on PS4 and Xbox One. NBA 2K19 will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

See Also: