Complete No Man’s Sky NEXT 1.5 Patch Notes

The newest patch for Hello Games’ ambitious open-world title No Man’s Sky has officially released. Despite the rocky beginning, this title is introducing a host of new features that many players have been requesting. Not only can players not enjoy No Man’s Sky in third person, but they can now play with friends.

Hello Games have also greatly enhanced the base building portion of their game, allowing for users to own multiple homes and construct them anywhere. This will certainly make life easier for those looking for the perfect place to settle down. There are also “hundreds of new base parts” and the general constructing aspect has been tweaked. For those who prefer to live on the go, there have been a ton of enhancements and alterations made to both the planets and space stations.

Looking over these notes it’s amazing to think how far this title has come. There are a ton of changes here and Hello Games’ commitment to delivering an engrossing experience is clear. Despite the rocky beginning, this game is finally soaring high.

Here are the complete No Man’s Sky NEXT Patch Notes for July 24: