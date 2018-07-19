No Man’s Sky Back On Steam Top Seller’s List

No Man’s Sky has perhaps one of the roughest launches in video game history. While this extremely ambitious lived up to its promise of delivering a massive universe for players to explore, there really wasn’t much to do in it. Despite the hype and massive player count, No Man’s Sky failed to deliver on many of the experiences player’s hoped for. However, since its launch, No Man’s Sky has received a plethora of updates that helped flesh out this title.

No Man’s Sky NEXT is a free update for PC, PS4 and XBox coming July 24th. Play with your friends, commands freighters fleets, build unlimited bases together pic.twitter.com/rubnCezw1K — Hello Games (@hellogames) July 17, 2018

The newest and perhaps most anticipated is set to drop on July 24 for Xbox One, PC, and PS4. This will bring true multiplayer to the world of No Man’s Sky, allowing groups of people to explore, build, and destroy this shared universe together. It’s been one of the most requested features for this title and its implementation is certainly catching the eye of new and returning players.

Looking just at Steam’s Top Seller list, No Man’s Sky has rocketed to the top 10 at the time of writing this. SteamCharts also shows that No Man’s Sky has had a minor uptick in players since the update’s announcement. We assume a lot of this traffic and interest is from people trying to get back into the game before the update goes live. On the 24 we fully expect No Man’s Sky to dominate the charts.

It will be intriguing to see if this ends up affecting the overall review score for No Man’s Sky which sits at Mostly Negative on Steam. There’s no doubt that all eyes will be on Hello Games when the update goes live.