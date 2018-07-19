Alolan Raichu & Marowak Now in Pokemon Go

Alolan forms for Raichu and Marowak are now available in Pokemon Go.

Users on The Silph Road subreddit have confirmed the existence of both Pokemon. Alolan Raichu can only be found as a tier three Raid Boss while Alolan Marowak can only be found as a tier four Raid Boss. Both Pokemon can be caught after they’ve been defeated in the Raid.

Here are pictures of the Pokemon:

According to Gamepress, Alolan Raichu is an electric- and psychic-type Pokemon, making it resistant against electric-, flying-, steel-, fighting-, and psychic-, and weak against bug-, dark-, ground-, and ghost-types. It comes with the Quick Moves Volt Switch and Spark and the Charge Moves Psychic, Thunder Punch, and Wild Charge, according to the publication. It has an attack stat of 201, a defense of 172, a stamina of 120, and a max CP of 2143.

Alolan Marowak is a fire- and ghost-type Pokemon that’s strong against bug-, fire-, grass-, normal-, fairy-, poison-, steel-, fighting-, and ice-types but weak against rock-, dark-, ground-, ghost-, and water-types, according to Gamepress. It has the Quick Moves Hex and Rock Smash along with the Charge Moves Bone Club, Shadow Ball, and Fire Blast. It has an attack stat of 144, a defense of 200, a stamina of 120, and a Max CP of 1691.

Those are not the only new Pokemon to arrive to Raid Battles. The legendary Pokemon Registeel is now available to fight in Raid Battles in Pokemon Go from now until August 16, developer Niantic announced.

In addition, Zapdos will be available to fight in Raid Battles for a three hour period with players possibly able to encounter a shiny variant, according to Niantic. In America, Zapdos will be available to fight on July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET).

