Pokemon Go Community Day July Boxes: Are They Worth It?

Community day in Pokemon Go has returned for July, and with the event comes the Pokemon Go Community Day July Boxes. The shop has three different bundles of items available for purchase at the in-game shop along with a special Anniversary Box still available for purchase.

Let’s break down each Pokemon Go Special Box and see if they’re worth the purchase.

Special Box – 480 Coins 3 Egg Incubators (Value of 450 Coins) 4 Lucky Eggs (320 Coins) 4 Incense (320 Coins) Total Value of Items: 1,090 Coins

Savings: 610 Coins Great Box – 780 Coins 5 Incense (Value of 400 Coins) 5 Super Incubators (1,000 Coins) 5 Lucky Eggs (400 Coins) 5 Lure Modules (500 Coins) Total Value of Each Item: 2,300 Coins

Savings: 1,520 Coins Ultra Box – 1,480 Coins 12 Super Incubators (Value of 2,400 Coins) 12 Lucky Eggs (960 Coins) 12 Incense (960 Coins) 12 Star Pieces (Not currently available at the shop) Total Value: 4,320 Coins

Savings: 2,840 Coins Anniversary Box – 480 Coins 2 Super Incubators (Value of 400 Coins) 2 Premium Raid Passes (200 Coins) 30 Ultra Balls (Not currently available at the shop) Total Value: 600 Coins

Savings: 120 Coins

Unfortunately this batch of Special Boxes isn’t as good as the batches offered during previous Pokemon Go events. The Community Day July Special Boxes offered almost the same items as the Adventure Week Special Boxes back in May but with one less amount of each item. For instance, the Great Box for Community Day July offers five Incense, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs, and five Lure Modules while the Great Box for Adventure Week offered six Incense, six Super Incubators, eight Lucky Eggs, and six Lure Modules all for the same price. The Special Boxes for Community Day July also pale in comparison to the Special Boxes offered during the Community Day last May, with even the basic Special Box offering two Super Incubators, six Lucky Eggs, six Star Pieces, and 30 Ultra Balls all for 480 Coins. The decrease in egg hatch distances during the Community Day window does make the Incubators and Super Incubators more attractive, but that’s only if you have a lot of eggs to hatch.

The good thing about the Ultra Box is that it’s currently the only way to buy Star Pieces, which boosts the amount of Stardust you receive by 50 percent for 30 minutes. However they have been sold separately before so you should just save your Coins for that if you just want Star Pieces.

The Anniversary Box can be a good deal if you’re short on Ultra Balls as they are not usually sold in the in-game shop and you can only get them regularly if you’re at level 20 and above. Otherwise you should be able to amass a good collection just by spinning a bunch of PokeStops. The Anniversary Box is also currently the only box that offers Premium Raid Passes, but you can get them from the shop for 100 Coins.

July’s Community Day drastically increases spawns for Squirtle and also gives you an increased chance of finding a shiny variant which has a different color palette. If you catch or evolve a Blastoise then it can learn the exclusive move of Hydro Cannon. Completing Research Tasks that instruct you to catch five Squirtle will award you with the chance to catch a Squirtle with sunglasses (though sadly not the iconic Squirtle Squad sunglasses from the Pokemon TV show). Squirtle with sunglasses also have a chance of being shiny. In addition, Lure Modules will last for three hours and you’ll hatch eggs in a quarter of the normal distance.

