Registeel Now in Pokemon Go

The legendary Pokemon Registeel is now available to fight in Raid Battles in Pokemon Go for a limited time, developer Niantic announced.

Registeel will be in the game from now until August 16, giving you nearly an entire month to catch it.

Registeel is the second of the Legendary trio of Pokemon from Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald added to the game. Previously the Legendary Pokemon Regice was available from June 21 until July 19. After Registeel leaves the game in August, it will most likely be replaced by Regirock.

But Registeel isn’t the only Legendary Pokemon you can battle this week. Because all of the Global Challenge goals were achieved during the weekend of Pokemon Go Fest 2018, Zapdos will be available to fight in Raid Battles for a three hour period with players possibly able to encounter a shiny variant according to Niantic. In America, Zapdos will be available to fight on July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET).

Gamepress recommends bringing Moltres or Entei into the battle with Registeel as those are two of the strongest fire-type Pokemon and Registeel is weak to fire as a pure steel-type. Machamp, Charizard, Flareon, Hariyama, and Heracross are also good counters according to the publication.

