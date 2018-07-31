Rocket League Ultimate Edition: Release Date, DLC & More

Anew physical version of Rocket League is right around the corner.

Despite bursting onto the scene in 2015, Rocket League is still growing even though we’re in 2018 now.

The Rocket League: Ultimate Edition will be a great way for newcomers to jump into the game as it will come with the base game and some other DLCs to help players get the most bang for their buck

Rocket League traditionally sells for $20 but the Ultimate Edition will set you back $39.99 or $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch. The price of the Switch version seems to be a trend Switch games have been following due to the price of the cartridges.

The Ultimate Edition will try to make up for that price difference by offering the physical copy as well as the following DLC:

Chaos Run DLC

Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC

Supersonic Fury DLC

Aftershock, Esper, Marauder, Masamune, Proteus, Triton and Vulcan DLC Battle-Cars

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack

DC Super Heroes DLC Pack

All of the content will be included on the disc which means you won’t have to type in any codes. Any additionally DLC will have to be downloaded digitally through the Rocket League store itself.

This pack will be available beginning August 28 in North America and the spreading to the rest of the world August 31.

This version will be different than the Game of the Year edition so make sure you don’t get confused when you go to purchase Rocket League. You can read more about the Rocket League: Ultimate Edition right here.

Rocket League is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Once again, the Ultimate Edition releases August 28 in North American and August 31 for the rest of the world.

See Also: