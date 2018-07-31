Sea of Thieves Cursed Sails Out Now: Here’s What’s New

Cursed Sails, the second major content for Sea of Thieves, arrives today and with it comes several new things for players to do.

One of the major complaints about Sea of Thieves following its release in March was the lack of things to do and there being no true endgame.

Rare has been working to remedy that and it sounds like Cursed Sails will certainly be a step in the right direction. New things, such as three-person boats, will make the game more accessible to players and make Sea of Thieves an interesting choice for players looking to hop back into the action.

Here’s a look at all of the new content coming to Sea of Thieves with the new update.

Cursed Sails Campaign – Pirate dominion on the Sea of Thieves is being challenged, by the dead! Skeletons are taking to the waters in grim galleons, united and spurred on by a mysterious captain. Armed with cursed cannonballs that sow chaos and confusion, the dead make war on the living in Cursed Sails! Watch out for banners on the Outposts, calling you out to battle skeleton ships over the course of three weeks. You can also take a break from the action to investigate the source of the skeleton scourge, following a tale of greed and madness starting with a hint from the Bilge Rats. The introduction of Alliances between crews and the new three-pirate Brigantine ship may help to even the odds. Prepare for battle, pirates!

Rare has also announced the Sea of Thieves community has grown to over 5 million players across both Xbox One and PC. While this counts Xbox Game Pass players and doesn’t take into account the current number of active players, it is still impressive.

Will this update bring you back into Sea of Thieves? Let us know in the comments below.

Sea of Thieves is out now for Xbox One and PC. The game is part of Xbox’s Play Anywhere program meaning if you purchase the game on Xbox One you also get a PC copy and vice-versa. Game progress is shared across the two platforms and cross-play is enable.

