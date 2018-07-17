Sea of Thieves Cursed Sails: Release Date, Details & More

Rare’s newest game Sea of Thieves launched late March and was met with some early success but soon ran out of steam as players discovered there wasn’t a lot of meat to the game.

To remedy this situation, Rare has detailed a number of free DLC packs to release over the lifespan of the game to help flesh things out and win the player who have left back.

Things such as the megalodon have introduced some short term goals for players but there’s still not a whole lot in the way of end-game content. The Cursed Sails free update hits Sea of Thieves July 31.

Rare calls this the biggest update to hit Sea of Thieves so far so it’ll surely intrigue a lot of players who are on the fence about purchasing or playing the game again. Rare detailed a lot of content during E3 2018 and this is the first one to hit, a little over a month after the conference.

Detailed in an Xbox Wire post, the Cursed Sails update will introduce three-person ships and new AI boats. One of the major issues with Sea of Thieves is the world always felt a bit empty but with AI ships you will surely run into other boats more often.

The new update will enter the game as a limited-time campaign. This campaign will last three weeks and will see skeleton ships attacking outposts as well as challenging other players in the open water. There will also be a story-driven side quest that allows players to find the source of the skeletons in the first place. The content will end up becoming permanent, presumably with the side quest leaving the game.

You can check out the teaser trailer showcasing the new update embedded above. The roughly two minute video gives you a quick look at what to expect for the upcoming update.

The crews have always been hit or miss with Sea of Thieves with some teams not having enough players and the 3-person ship looks like it will remedy this. The 4-person galleons are designed for four people so it can be a little difficult running it with just three people. The new Brigantine ship will surely make three-person crews a lot easier to function with.

This Cursed Sails update and content update will be available free to Sea of Thieves players who bought the game across the Xbox One family of devices or on Windows 10 PC, or who have access to it as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Thieves is out now for Xbox One and PC. The game is part of Xbox’s Play Anywhere program meaning if you purchase the game on Xbox One you also get a PC copy and vice-versa. Game progress is shared across the two platforms and cross-play is enable.

