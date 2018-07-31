2 Splinter Cell Games Now Xbox One Backwards Compatible

The Xbox One backwards compatibility list just grew two games larger today.

Both Splinter Cell Double Agent and Splinter Cell Blacklist join the list of games today. This means you can purchase the games digitally and play them on your Xbox One or you can pop in your physical disk with no issues.

Due to the age of these games you might be able to track down a used physical copy for much cheaper than buying a physical version of these games. Splinter Cell Double Agent released in 2006 while Blacklist came out in 2013.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/UdJvUmjn5a — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 31, 2018

The news of these games being backwards compatible was first announced by Larry Hryb, Xbox’s Major Nelson. Splinter Cell Conviction is currently available as part of July’s Games with Gold program.

These latest Splinter Cell games do get a little away from the first three games in the series, essentially becoming more action-y than stealthy but they are still good games nonetheless. Splinter Cell Conviction, released in 2010 and also backwards compatible, came out between the two games and helped bridge the move from stealth to action.

Double Agent will be more up your alley if you’re a fan of the titles before it but Blacklist will feel like a complete departure from the stealth gameplay of past. Michael Ironside, the original voice of Sam Fisher, was not the voice of Fisher in Blacklist so that could be a downer for many fans.

After Blacklist the series has become dormant for several years. Sam Fisher has made an appearance in Ghost Recon Wildlands recently, once again voiced by Michael Ironside, which has led to speculation a new Splinter Cell title is on the way soon but nothing has been announced.

For a complete list of backwards compatible titles on Xbox One you can click the link right here.

