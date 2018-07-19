Spyro Reignited Trilogy Switch & PC Port Rumored

A Spyro Reignited Trilogy Switch and PC port may be in the works. At least, that’s what’s hinted at in the game’s official UK website.

If you head to the website right now and scroll down to the pre-order section, you can select which version of the game you want. What’s notable is that in addition to the announced PS4 and Xbox One versions, the website also lists Nintendo Switch and PC versions. You can find retailers for the PS4 and Xbox One editions but if you select the PC and Switch versions the website will say that there are no retailers in the area for the selection.

User Eblo posted a screenshot of the listing on Resetera in case the listing is removed. The user also notes that other versions of the site include the Switch and PC listings such as the German website.

Now user Winterreise does point out in the comment section of the Resetera post that the Spyro website has the exact same layout as the website for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Since the N. Sane Trilogy is now on Xbox One, Switch, and PC as well as PS4, it’s possible that the designers of the Spyro website simply copied the layout from the N. Sane Trilogy website and retained the Switch and PC listings by mistake. The idea that the listings are a mistake are further supported by the fact that the US version of the website doesn’t include the Switch and PC versions. However the fact that it hasn’t been fixed yet in other versions of the site does point to a port on Switch and PC.

Plus it would make sense for publisher Activision to release a Switch and PC port. Even though the series is tied to the PlayStation brand, a publisher would make a lot more money bringing the game to other systems. Besides, N. Sane Trilogy was clearly a timed exclusive as it was exclusive to PS4 for nearly a year before being released on Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is releasing September 21, 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One.