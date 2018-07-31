Stardew Valley PC Multiplayer Releases Tomorrow

The wait is over and multiplayer for Stardew Valley is nearly here.

Released back in 2016, Stardew Valley became an overnight success and is often one of the indie titles that is widely recommended. It takes the Harvest Moon formula of old but improves upon it and is still a very solid title despite releasing several years ago now.

If you own Stardew Valley on PC you will be able to play with friends without the need to opt into anything beginning August 1. This news was first revealed on Twitter by Stardew Valley’s developer Eric Barone, posting on his Twitter account Concerned Ape.

The Stardew Valley Multiplayer Update will be out for PC, Mac & Linux on August 1st!https://t.co/WsIdIVW73Y — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 20, 2018

The Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will still have to wait as this update will only be on PC/Mac for right now.

When asked about the Nintendo Switch version receiving multiplayer we learned the update is being worked on but no release date has been given of yet.

The switch port is underway, but I don't have a set release date for it yet. I'll let you know as soon as I do! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 20, 2018

Currently the only way to play multiplayer is to opt into the beta on PC which you can do by following these steps:

To enable the beta , right click the game in your library and select properties. On the window that pops up there will be a ‘betas’ tab. In the text box, type the password for the branch: jumpingjunimos. Then click the ‘Check Code’ button. If you’ve done that correctly, you will now be able to select the ‘beta’ option from the drop down box. Once you’ve done that, Steam will start downloading the update.

We learned the development team shifted to multiplayer earlier this month and now it is ready roughly half a year later. When Stardew Valley multiplayer comes to console we’ll be sure to let you know.

For more Stardew Valley news, guides and features make sure you stay with us here at Heavy.