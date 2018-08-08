10 Castle Burn Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Mobile gamers are pretty overwhelmed by the availability of so many strategy games.

Ever since Clash of Clans became such a massive hit, there’s been plenty of copycats hitting mobile gaming storefronts. Besides those pretenders are quality strategy experiences that give fans a unique take on the genre. One of the newest releases that delivers in that regard is the easy to play, hard to master RTS known as Castle Burn. Now that it’s globally available, you can enjoy its fast and furious hero battles in any territory. The developers at Bluehole PNIX want to make you a master of the Castle Burn arena, which is why they’ve helped us put this tips guide together.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Castle Burn:

Download the Castle Burn APK here.

1. Unit Deployment

• Where and how you deploy your units can have different consequences. Scatter and spread out your units in order to limit casualties from enemy units, like Sorceress’ and Dragons that can dish out splash damage. On the contrary, when confronting a Hammer Warrior (or Minotaur) with a strong single-target attack, surround it with Goblins to take out the deadly Hammer Warrior with only a few swings.

2. Aggro Control

• When a Hammer Warrior attacks your Rifleman, simply summon a Viking in between the two. The cheaper Viking unit will block access to the Rifleman and take the damage instead. This uses a Tier-1 unit to negate the advantage the enemy’s Tier-2 unit has over your Tier-2 unit.

3. Retreat!

• When a unit succeeds in retreating to a castle, 70-percent of its mana cost is regained. However, time your retreat carefully since there is a cooldown time of 20-seconds. The most effective use of “Retreat” is dodging hostile spells. If you detect a Fire Pillar spell under the feet of your Sorceresses, fall back and watch the flame burn harmlessly in the spot you just vacated.

4. Back-and-Forth Control

• Want to continuously put pressure on your opponent? Simply repeat the “Retreat” & “Retreat Cancel” actions. This is a good trick for units that move slowly, such as the Rifleman or Goblin Tank. When you feel you’re deep in the line of enemy fire, fall back a few steps and then cancel the retreat to attack again. Repeat back-and-forth within the limits of the cooldown and you will keep your opponent confused.

5. Countering Retreats

• In Castle Burn, unit weight matters. A skinny hero/heroine can’t push back a bulky one. If the light heroine Jeanne starts attacking your camp, you can keep her in place by placing Leon right behind her back. No matter how many times the opponent presses the retreat button, Jeanne won’t be able to get past the heavyweight Leon, leaving her trapped to await her fate.

6. The Early Goblin Rush

• Combining Goblins with Demon Blood and a Hero with excellent 1-on-1 combat, such as Jeanne, can do a lot of damage to the opponent early, especially if they’re busy building up multiple mana sanctums. This is simple to execute but tactically superior, maximizing the power of Goblins. Goblins are the cheapest unit in Castle Burn, but can be hard to deploy efficiently without such unit combos.

7. A Quick Tier-3 Upgrade

• Register four Tier-1 cards at the start of a match to immediately commence a Tier-3 upgrade once a Tier-2 upgrade is completed. If done properly, the Griffin Rider and Dragon units will be available for use just 110 seconds into the battle. This will definitely catch your opponent off-guard.

8. Impenetrable Defense

• Deploy Catapults, Goblin Tanks, and Rocketeers to form a strong line of defense. Play defense until “Burning Time” starts late in the match and both Castles start taking burn damage. Then restore your Castle with a mix of Lana’s skill and Elixir of Grace while the opponent’s castle burns. Presto! You can achieve victory without a single attack!

9. Operation Raining Rhinos

• A classic surprise attack is using the “Tactical Airship” unit, which can deploy units around itself and “Assault Rhino” units, which has a strong affection for the opponent’s Castle. Register these two cards but keep them under the radar. Once you have enough mana stored, send out an airship towards the opponent’s castle. When the ship reaches the castle, pour down your Rhinos! Within the blink of an eye, the enemy Castle will burn to the ground.

10. An All Spell Hand

• Register spell cards to all six slots. Cast damage to the opponent’s castle as the turn comes and drain its HP little by little. No need for camps or mana sanctums; just wait for that cast time to come around!

