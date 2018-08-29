5 Chain Strike Tips & Tricks You Need to Know (Update)

Chain Strike has maintained its relevance via much-requested updates lately.

Besides a wealth of extra beneficial goodies, players have also been given the chance to participate in a whole new mode. Guild Battle tremendously raises the stakes by featuring legendary 25v25 battles. Every day you log into Chain Strike, you and your allies will clash with an entirely new Guild. In order to keep you and your Guild allies in the winners circle, the developers behind Chain Strike have sent along some extra tips for their updated mobile RPG.

Here’s five updated tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Chain Strike:

1. The Basics Behind Guild Battle, Guardian Stone Battle, and Guardian Spirit Battle

• Guild Battle is the newest piece of competitive content that pits two opposing Guilds against each other. You’ll battle against a different Guild daily. Season Rewards will be given out on a weekly basis. 10 to 25 Guild Members can enter the Guild Battle every season. The Guild that has managed to destroy more Guardian Stones and dealt the most damage to the Guardian spirit will be the winner. You’ll also be able to obtain [Guild Coins] that can be used to exchange items at the [Guild Shop].

• As for Guardian Stone Battle, this mode will have you facing the opposing Guild Members that are protecting the Guardian Spirit in a 4v4 match. There will be only three Guardian Stone Battle entries allowed per day. If you claim victory, you’ll be rewarded with Guild Coins. If a Guardian falls after a match, they will be banned for the day.

• And finally, there’s Guardian Spirit Battle. In this mode, you’ll be facing the opposing Guild Member’s Guardian Spirit with your team of five Guardians. There are party lineup restrictions, however. Those restrictions are as follows – you’ll only be able to bring in one type of each Guardian per match and you can’t use the same Guardian that has already been used. You’ll only be allowed two entries per day. Guardians will stick to different elements per day (Freeze, Silence, Petrify, Sleep, etc.).

2. Focus on Combining Guardians in Order to Acquire Artemis, The Top Combination DPS

• Artemis currently stands as the #1 DPS you’ll want to use throughout every mode within Chain Strike. Per usual, combining different Guardians gives you a chance at acquiring this immensely powerful Guardian. Check out the video posted above to get a taste of her usefulness during battle.

3. Use the Summon Feature and Get a 5* Dimensional Book; The Basics Behind Weekly 4-Star Guardian Missions

• Another new feature that’s been added is the “Summoning Mileage System”. The gauge for this system will fills up each time you perform a summon. You’ll be rewarded with a Guaranteed 5-Star Book after your completely fill up the gauge.

• By completing weekly challenges, you can acquire a 4-Star Guardian up to two times a week. The Guardian Pool will change with further updates.

4. Take Advantage of EXP Boosters!

• 24-hour X2 EXP Booster’s have also been added to the game. These will help you level up your Guardians faster at a much faster pace.

5. Complete Daily Dungeons and Obtain Summoning Seals

• After clearing Daily Dungeons, you’ll get the chance to acquire different types of “Summoning Seals.” You’ll need to have a total of 100 Seals in order to summon a three to five star Guardian. Depending on the Summoning Seal you obtain, it will help you summon a different type of Guardian.

