Dead by Daylight: The Spirit’s & Adam Francis’ Perks

At long last the playable test build for Dead by Daylight has arrived and with it comes a new set of perks for both killer and survivor.

While most of the hype is surrounding the new killer, and rightfully so, but what also came out of this are new perks which is good for the long-term growth of the game.

Author’s Note: These perks are currently in the PTB so they are subject to change between now and the final release of the game. The PTB is only available on PC.

With each new killer and survivor comes three new perks respectively. These perks are always teachable so even if you don’t like that particular survivor or killer you should still level them to get the perks on other characters.

The teachable perks become available on the bloodweb once you level that character to level 30, 35 and then 40. You also can stockpile bloodpoints and just spend them on that killer or survivor if you don’t want to actually play them.

Any progress you make in the PTB will not carry over to the actual game so you don’t have to worry about playing a lot as the new survivor and killer will enter the game as Level 1.

Here are the new survivor perks:

Diversion Activatable perk. Standing within the Killer Terror Radius while not in a chase for 45 seconds activates the perk. Once the perk is activated press the Active Ability button while crouched and motionless to throw a pebble, which creates a loud noise notification for the Killer at a distance of 10 meters. The perk deactivates once it has been used.

Deliverance After performing a safe hook rescue on another Survivor, the perk activates. You now have a 100 percent chance to unhook yourself during the escape attempt. A successful Deliverance from the hook triggers the Broken status effect for 100 seconds.

Autodidact You start the trial with a -20 percent progression penalty for Skill Checks to heal Survivors. For every successful Skill Check completed while healing a Survivor, you receive a token for a maximum of 3 Tokens. Each Token grants you a +20 percent bonus progression for a successful Skill Check while healing Survivors. Great Skill Checks cannot be performed while using Autodidact. Autodidact is not active while using a Med Kit to heal.



Here the the new killer perks: