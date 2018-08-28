Dead by Daylight Wraith Rework Live in PTB

Much of the buzz around the new Dead by Daylight PTB is the addition of the new killer but there has also been a variety of other changes.
Although the Spirit is actually the new killer the Wraith will feel like a new killer as well. The Wraith has undergone a complete rework that will effectively make him a lot more viable.
In a previous developer stream they said they are looking at the Wraith with Freddy being looked at later. The biggest change for the Wraith comes with the built-in Windstorm coming out of uncloak which will instantly make him more viable.
Here’s the complete list of Wraith changes live in the PTB right now:
- After successfully uncloaking, the wraith gains a burst of speed for 1 second, similar to the effect from the Windstorm add-ons. These add-ons have been redesigned.
- Movement speed while uncloaking has been adjusted.
- The uncloak exit animation, which lasts 0.3 seconds after finishing uncloaking, can now be cancelled by attacking or interacting with objects.
- Time required to burn the Wraith out of cloak with a flashlight increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds. The Blind Warrior add-ons, which previously granted further light burn protection, have been redesigned.
Revisited all of the Wraith’s add-ons
- “All Seeing” – Blood: Survivor aura reading range increased from 10m to 12m.
- “All Seeing” – Mud: Replaced with new add-on “The Beast” – Soot. Changed rarity from Uncommon to Common. The Wraith’s terror radius no longer suppressed while cloaked, and bloodpoints granted for Stalker and Surprise Attack are increased by 100%.
- “All Seeing” – Spirit: Redesigned. While cloaked, the repair progress of generators can be determined by the intensity of their auras.
- “All Seeing” – White: Replaced with new add-on “The Serpent” – Soot. Changed rarity from Rare to Common. The Wraith will uncloak completely when breaking pallets or damaging generators while cloaked.
- “Blind Warrior” – Blood: Replaced with new add-on “Shadow Dance” – White. Changed rarity from Very Rare to Rare. Reduces the time required to vault windows, break pallets or damage generators while cloaked.
- “Blind Warrior” – Mud: Redesigned. Surprise attacks inflict survivors with aura blindness for 60 seconds.
- “Blind Warrior” – Soot: replaced with “The Hound” – Soot. Fresh blood marks are considerable more discernible than normal.
- “Blind Warrior” – Spirit: Replaced with new add-on “Shadow Dance” – Blood. Changed rarity from Ultra Rare to Very Rare. Reduces the time required to vault windows, break pallets or damage generators while cloaked.
- “Blind Warrior” – White: Redesigned. Surprise attacks inflict survivors with mangled and hemorrhage until healed.
- “Blink” add-ons have had their values and rarities adjusted.
- “Swift Hunt” add-ons have had their values and rarities adjusted.
- “The Ghost” – White: Redesigned and renamed “The Ghost” – Soot. Changed rarity from Rare to Common. The Wraith’s terror radius will remains suppressed for 6 seconds after uncloaking.
- “Windstorm” add-ons now increase the Wraith’s movement speed while cloaked and decrease the Wraith’s movement speed while uncloaking.
- Bone Clapper: Changed rarity from Common to Uncommon. Survivors can no longer discern the Wailing Bell’s distance or direction.
- Coxcombed Clapper: Changed rarity from Uncommon to Ultra Rare. Renders the Wailing Bell completely silent.
See Also:
The Wraith got some much needed love.