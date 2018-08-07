Destiny 2 Forsaken Mods Let You Tweak Different Stats

Destiny 2’s newest expansion is less than a month away and Bungie decided to hold a special live stream to cover some new content. One of the big highlights during the stream was the reworked modding system for weapons. Unlike the current mod system, Light level has been completely removed from them. This means they will no longer raise your light and are simply focused on enhancing the gun itself.

Mods are still acquired in-game, but this time they will offer stats like increased reload speed or a bigger mag. There are a ton of tiny enhancements you can give your gun of choice, which is quite different than the basic power boost players can offer now. Additionally, players won’t be able to alter the element of their gun, which means weapons like Hardlight will have more value for specific activity modifiers.

However, Exotics will have set perks and mods, so don’t expect to customize these items. Bungie is very firm on making these stats firm, which makes sense given how powerful these weapons can be.

Bungie also detailed the Masterwork system, which now requires players to ascend 10 Masterwork levels. This is at the cost of Masterwork Cores and Legendary Shards, so we recommend you start saving them now. Once a gun hits level 10 it will give players the option to change between the Vanguard kill tracker and the Crucible kill tracker.

Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion releases on September 4 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

