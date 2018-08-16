Diablo 3 Switch: Exclusive Features, Content & More

After originally leaking, Diablo 3 has officially been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Despite being over half a decade old Diablo 3 has a dedicated audience and playerbase that will now be making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

For some players this will end up being the second, third or even fourth time buying the game so what makes the Switch version different that the others? Let’s dive right in.

Exclusive Switch Content

The biggest piece of exclusive content on the Switch is the Ganondorf cosmetic. We’ve seen this before in Nintendo Switch ports and Diablo is no different with the exclusive content.

Players will also get a Cucco companion pet and a Triforce portrait frame for their character. What remains to be seen is whether this content will only be locked to the Switch version of this game. There will be no option to transfer your content over to the Switch version, according to Eurogamer.

While we only get a look at the Barbarian wearing the Ganondorf cosmetic we can only assume the other classes will get to use the transmog.

The collection being sold on the Switch is called the Diablo 3 Eternal Collection meaning it will come with the base game, the Reaper of Souls expansion pack and the Necromancer class.

Exclusive Switch Features

Since we are talking about the Switch here the number one feature it has is its portability. Outside of owning both a PS Vita and a PS4 and using remote play, the Switch version will be the only version of the game that is truly portable.

Eurogamer has confirmed the game will be in 960p docked and 720p while in handheld mode. Despite the lowered resolution it will run in 60 FPS both docked and handheld.

The Switch also has the added benefit of having local co-op between four different Nintendo Switch consoles. One of the main draws of having a Switch is the get together with friends and Diablo takes full advantage of that.

Of course now you’ll have to find three other friends that own a Switch. Once the cloud saves launch with the online service players will have the ability to seamlessly bring their profile between Switch consoles.

Online play will also be an option but you will have to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online Service that is launching later this year. It sounds like cross-play won’t be there at launch but the door hasn’t been closed for good.

When is it Coming?

The current release date given is just 2018. We know there will be more news at Gamescom and probably BlizzCon. What we do know is the price of the game will be $59.99.

We can certainly count on the game being here in the time for the holiday season so players will be able to get their portable Diablo fix.

In the meantime, Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

