10 Doctor Who Infinity Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

BBC’s classic science-fiction series has maintained its high-quality for years and kept its fanbase pleased along the way. In the world of gaming, Tiny Rebel Games and Seed Studio have partnered together to craft Doctor Who Infinity. This wonderfully animated puzzler transports fans into a healthy offering of new original stories. Braving the challenges of this game may seem daunting, but this tips guide will help you succeed more often than not.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Doctor Who Infinity.

1. Mastering Moving

• Your success in playing Doctor Who Infinity will depend on mastering the detachable gem mechanic and using your full timer to move your gem around. You won’t get very far if you simply swap two gems each turn, or you only look for one combination.

• If you’re “starved” of a gem color on the board, make combinations of other colors to clear up space for the color you need to drop in. To save move time when manipulating gems, pick up the one farthest from your goal. Use this gem to move the others that you need to push into a position where they will match with other gems of the same color. This is particularly important on “one turn” levels.

2. Don’t Rush to Start a New Level

• Read the instruction box first – twice! – so you know what you need to do and then look at the board carefully before starting your movement. Gameplay changes very frequently in Doctor Who Infinity, within stories and between stories, so make sure you understand exactly what you’re meant to do.

3. Learn to Stack Combinations

• On turn limited boards, you should try to master “stacking” combinations to fall into place to gain more than one combo in a turn and meet the objective more efficiently. Stacking tip: make a square of four gems next to the bad guy gem in question. Then BAM! Two hit points gone.

4. Round and Square Gems

• In all cases, only round gems can be moved by the player. Square gems are never movable by the player.

5. So What are Grids?

• Grids are a special type of board space you will find in The Orphans of the Polyoptra and in The Lady of the Lake. They’re indicated by an underlying colored hexagon that is in a fixed position(s) on the board. On these levels, you might be required to quickly match colors to these, as with Orphans level 23 “Colorful Clues.” You may also need to attempt to shunt the enemy into a grid trap, as in Orphans level 16 “Red Is For Danger” or have to avoid landing Bessie on these spaces, as in Lady of the Lake level 12 “Remote Control.”

6. Gem Combination Switch-Up

• Some levels require making combinations adjacent to a gem you’re attempting to remove, as opposed to making the gem part of the combination. Examples include brick walls, firewalls, and rubble. This is always explained within the objective information.

7. CALL IN THE REINFORCEMENTS!

• Many levels allow you to summon “reinforcements,” which are grayed out and inactive when they first enter the board. To use them, match them with two more gems of the same color to make them active. When reinforcements are available, try to position them in very safe areas far away from the enemy so you don’t risk all of your units being taken out on their turn and losing the level. And note that the reinforcement will appear in the exact spot you placed it.

• The same mechanic is used to bring out objects like a sheltering umbrella,as in Orphans level five “Reign of Fire,” and a pillowcase, as in Orphans level two “Terror From Above.” Just like reinforcements, they need to be part of a color match to become active. Plus, it’s very important where you place them in these levels as they are blocking an enemy from injuring people and the pillowcase must “catch” one of the strange objects falling from the sky.

8. Keep an Eye out for Destinations

• On some levels, you’ll see destinations indicated by red markers, as in Lady of the Lake level 12 “Remote Control.” In these levels, a square gem (in that level, it’s Bessie) needs to get to one of those spaces indicated by the red marker to complete the level. To guide the ally, you’ll be able to summon yellow waypoints which are inactive until matched with two more yellow gems. Once you create a waypoint, the ally will move towards it, so be careful where you place them and clear obstacles that will stop them from being able to follow your instructions.

9. Activate the Sonic Disruptor!

• Lady of the Lake has a series of levels where Rose utilizes a modified boombox (known as a Sonic Disruptor) to disrupt laser fire and send it back towards the Ogrons. To accomplish this tricky maneuver, you’ll need to match the boombox with like colored gems next to the laser, on the opposite side from the direction you wish to send it in. This essentially leads to “pushing” the laser’s direction away from it.

10. Sometimes it’s Best Just to Skip Your Current Predicament…

• After taking three losses on any board, the “skip board” option will appear on the failure screen. This option gives you the opportunity to experience the entire story. You can skip ahead to the next board and progress. Upon completion of the story, you’ll have the option of going back and replaying levels and attempt achievements, so you can always try again!

