WATCH: Doom Eternal Gameplay Trailer

The Doom Eternal gameplay trailer has been revealed at the QuakeCon 2018 keynote. You can watch it below.

Note: The gameplay trailer below is only two thirds of the footage shown off at QuakeCon 2018. More footage will be included soon.

Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin of id Software went on stage to show off the new trailer. They also showed off new concept art of the slightly redesigned Doom Guy along with some of his new weapons. We also got concept art for new and old enemies as well as some new environments. Demons will receive visible battle damage as you fight them. The game will run at 60 fps.

The gameplay trailer gave us a taste of Doom Guy’s grappling hook for the Super Shotgun and quick dashes. We see that Glory Kills return as well, only this time Doom Guy uses a new retractable sword to rip and tear. Doom Guy also has a new flamethrower attack and shoulder-mounted rocket launcher. Doom Guy can also get new abilities from collectibles in the environment. The trailer hinted at a Dark Souls-style invasion system where you can invade someone’s campaign as a demon. The feature can be toggled on and off. Oh, and you get a demonic lightsaber.

Doom Eternal is the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016), according to the official teaser trailer shown off at Bethesda’s E3 2018 presentation. The sequel promises brand new demons to slay and new abilities and weapons to slay them with. Mick Gordon will return to compose a new soundtrack.

In addition to Doom Eternal news, the QuakeCon 2018 keynote also gave us news for Rage 2, Quake Champions, The Elder Scrolls Online, and more.

