FIFA 19 The Journey: Details, Features & More

For the past several years the Journey story mode has been a staple of FIFA and that will not change with FIFA 19.

Note: FIFA Journey Spoilers May Follow

EA Sports has said Alex Hunter and the rest of his friends’ journeys will all conclude with this year’s iteration. A press release has been sent out showcasing and talking about where the three characters stand in their story currently:

As the original star of The Journey, Alex Hunter has already had a rollercoaster of a career in the first two instalments of The Journey. After signing for the Premier League club of his choice, Alex has gone on loan to the English Championship, spent half a season in Major League Soccer, and moved back to Europe to play for one of the continent’s biggest clubs. But in The Journey: Champions, Alex has finally secured his dream move: to Spanish footballing giants Real Madrid.

Alex first met Danny Williams during the National Football Academy exit trials, where they didn’t really get along. The former rivals bonded as teammates while plying their trade in the second division and eventually become close friends. When Alex leaves for L.A., Danny joins his old club to pick up the slack in Alex’s absence. After a brief scare midway through The Journey: Hunter Returns, Danny fights for his place at the club after a string of solid performances.

Kim Hunter is a young American soccer player with dreams of playing at the highest level of the women’s game—and she’s also Alex’s half-sister. Alex and Kim meet for the first time after Alex joins the LA Galaxy at his father’s suggestion. Not long after, Kim gets her first cap for the United States Women’s National Team. Now she’s ready to take her career to the next level in The Journey: Champions with a call-up for the Women’s World Cup.

EA Sports has been tight lipped on what to expect with the mode but we will likely still see more information leading up to the days of release.

The Journey story mode has always been envisioned as a trilogy with players being able to compete in the UEFA Champions League final. It’s a good thing EA Sports was able to pick up the license this year.

Although Alex Hunter is pretty much considered the main character of the bunch, the other two characters are just as important. Kim Hunter ended up being a very special character for the team.

Kim Hunter as a character has been special for the whole team. She represents a significant step forward, not only for FIFA as a game but also for the sport of football. Having the opportunity to build an experience that provides a new outlet for young women all over the world who love the sport, as well as an authentic window into the challenges that women in football face day-to-day has been both fulfilling and important. We hope that our audience enjoys playing Kim’s Journey as much as we loved building it.

You can read more about FIFA 19’s Journey mode in this interview with FIFA 19 Producer Matt Prior.

Once the Journey wraps up it seems very likely we will see some sort of continuation with different players. The Journey story mode is a well-received addition to the series and a lot of fans pick up FIFA just to play it.

FIFA 19’s Journey mode will only be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will once again be skipped.

