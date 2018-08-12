Food Fantasy Team Up: How to Play & Win Rewards

Food Fantasy plays host to a number of unique features that unlock as you hit new player levels.

Putting in hours of work on the battlefield and in the kitchen means you’ll be introduced to the better parts of the game. One of the cooler modes that becomes available (once your player level reaches 30) is Food Fantasy “Team Up.”

Take a trip to the “Trials” menu to locate this fun co-op mechanic. You and a fellow Master Attendant can choose to do battle against three powerful boss enemies – Uke Mochi (Player Level 30), Aizen (Player Level 40), and Tsuchigumo (Player Level 50). These intimidating enemy types have no need for minions, however. They’re all far too strong to rely on backup troops.

But Team Up mode is all about aligning yourself with a trustworthy and equally strong ally. If chosen as the leader of your team, you’ll be tasked with choosing three Food Souls to bring into battle. The member who’s chosen as second-in-command is then asked to add two more additional Food Souls to that three-person army. You can challenge each of the three bosses under three difficulty settings – Easy, Normal, and Hard.

As for the reward types you’ll gain from defeating a Team Up boss, you’re capable of earning Normal, Rare, and Bonus Rewards. Every day you log-in, you’ll have 10 chances at earning a Normal reward after completing a Team Up battle. If you’d like to acquire even more Normal Reward chances, you can purchase five more of them for the price of 10 Magic Crystals.

A Normal Reward will be a randomized gift from the following item types – Beginner Seasoning, Gold, and Cooking Power. You also have a chance at earning a Bonus Reward (a special item that lets you customize your player avatar), and a Rare Reward (special skins for your Food Souls). After you’ve burned through all your chances at earning a Normal Reward, you can still hop into Team Battles to fight for Bonus and Rare Rewards.

Check out the guide listed below to see the types of rewards you can earn from defeating Team Up’s three bosses:

Uke Mochi (Player Level 30)

• Easy

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (One), Gold (2,000), and Cooking Power (100)

– Bonus Reward: Uke Mochi’s Evil Eye (One)

– Rare Reward: Milk’s Skin (Bavarian)

• Normal

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (Two), Gold (3,000), and Cooking Power (150)

– Bonus Reward: Uke Mochi’s Evil Eye (Two)

– Rare Reward: Milk’s Skin (Bavarian)

• Hard

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (Three), Gold (5,000), and Cooking Power (200)

– Bonus Reward: Uke Mochi’s Evil Eye (Three)

– Rare Reward: Milk’s Skin (Bavarian)

Aizen (Player Level 40)

• Easy

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (One), Gold (2,000), and Cooking Power (100)

– Bonus Reward: Aizen’s Fine Wine (One)

– Rare Reward: Jiuniang’s Skin (Full Moon)

• Normal

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (Two), Gold (3,000), and Cooking Power (150)

– Bonus Reward: Aizen’s Fine Wine (Two)

– Rare Reward: Jiuniang’s Skin (Full Moon)

• Hard

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (Three), Gold (5,000), and Cooking Power (200)

– Bonus Reward: Aizen’s Fine Wine (Three)

– Rare Reward: Jiuniang’s Skin (Full Moon)

Tsuchigumo (Player Level 50)

• Easy

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (One), Gold (2,000), and Cooking Power (100)

– Rare Reward: Omurice’s Skin (Sleepy Time)

• Normal

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (Two), Gold (3,000), and Cooking Power (150)

– Rare Reward: Omurice’s Skin (Sleepy Time)

• Hard

– Normal Rewards: Beginner Serving (Two), Gold (5,000), and Cooking Power (200)

– Rare Reward: Omurice’s Skin (Sleepy Time)